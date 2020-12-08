 
 

Mother of Netflix Documentary Star Daisy Coleman Found Dead, Four Months After Daughter's Suicide

Melinda Coleman, the mother of 'Audrie and Daisy' star, has died from suicide only months after her daughter Daisy, who's a victim of 2012 rape, took her own life.

  • Dec 8, 2020

AceShowbiz - The heartbroken mother of Daisy Coleman, one of the teenagers featured in hard-hitting Netflix documentary "Audrie & Daisy", has committed suicide, just four months after losing her daughter.

Veterinarian and body builder Melinda Coleman was found dead on Sunday night (06Dec20), according to officials at SafeBAE, the sexual assault prevention and recovery organisation co-founded by Daisy following her 2012 rape case, when she was allegedly attacked at a Missouri house party after being plied with alcohol.

In the statement about Melinda's passing, SafeBAE representatives explain, "The bottomless grief of losing her husband, Tristan and Daisy was more than she could face most days."

Daisy ended her life in August, aged 23, while her brother Tristan was killed in a traffic accident in 2018, and their father, Melinda's husband, physician Michael Coleman, perished in a car crash in 2009.

The 2016 Netflix documentary chronicled the fall-out from Daisy's rape allegations. No one was ever convicted.

The other alleged rape victim involved in the documentary, Audrie Pott, also took her own life, 10 days after she was sexually assaulted in 2012.

After Daisy killed herself, Melinda said back then, "She never recovered from what those boys did to her and it's just not fair." The grieving mother added, "My baby girl is gone."

"She was my best friend and amazing daughter," she went on. "I think she had to make it seem like I could live without her. I can't. I wish I could have taken the pain from her!"

