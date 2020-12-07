Jeremih 'Getting Stronger Everyday' After Hospitalized for COVID-19

WENN/Judy Eddy Celebrity

In a statement released after he's out of the hospital, the 'Birthday Sex' singer also expresses his gratitude to Chance The Rapper, 50 Cent and P. Diddy for 'their love and support' amid his COVID battle.

Dec 7, 2020

AceShowbiz - Jeremih has finally left the hospital after his scary battle with COVID-19. Nearly one month after he was hospitalized in Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago for a severe case of coronavirus, the "Don't Tell 'Em" hitmaker assured his friends and fans that he is "getting stronger everyday."

The 33-year-old offered his health update on Saturday, December 5. "First and foremost, I would like to thank God and the incredible team of doctors and nurses at Northwestern Memorial Hospital for saving my life. I will be forever grateful," he said in a statement to Billboard. "I would also like to thank my family and friends for all their prayers and well wishes. I'm overwhelmed with gratitude."

The R&B singer, whose real name is Jeremy Felton, went on to express his gratitude to fellow musicians who have supported him. "A special thanks to Chance The Rapper, 50 Cent and [Sean "P. Diddy" Combs] for their love and support," he stated. "I would also like to thank all my fans and people around the world who prayed for me. I'm getting stronger everyday, and look forward to spending time with my sons."

News about Jeremih's struggles with the novel virus was first brought up by TMZ in mid-November. At that time, the outlet reported that he was breathing on a ventilator in the ICU, and that his condition had "recently gotten worse." In the wake of his hospitalization, the "Birthday Sex" singer's musical peers were quick to plead for prayers and support.



"Please if you can take a second to pray for my friend Jeremih, he is like a brother to me and he's ill right now. I believe in the healing power of Jesus so if you can for me please please say a prayer over him," Chance tweeted at that time. 50 Cent added on his own Twitter account, "Pray for my boy Jeremih he's not doing good this covid s**t is real."



To celebrate Jeremih's recovery, Chance tweeted on Thursday, December 3. "I AM FILLED WITH PRAISE RIGHT NOW I JUST HEARD MY BROTHER JEREMIH'S VOICE ON THE PHONE FOR THE FIRST TIME IN ALMOST A MONTH HE WILL BE OUT THE HOSPITAL TOMORROW WE GIVE ALL GLORY TO THE FATHER IN JESUS NAME," he enthusiastically shared.

Chance The Rapper celebrated Jeremih's recovery.

"The Big Day" rapper added another tweet in which he thanked medical workers who took care of his pal. "Thank you to the medical staff at northwestern and thank you to everyone who held him up in prayer even when it seemed so grim. We are a testimony," he noted.