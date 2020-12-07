 
 

Rita Ora Gets Candid About Her Determination to Make Loads of Money

Rita Ora Gets Candid About Her Determination to Make Loads of Money
WENN/Avalon
Celebrity

In addition to naming the people for whom she pursued a singing career, the 'Girls' singer confesses that her friends could not care less about her chart-topping success.

  • Dec 7, 2020

AceShowbiz - Rita Ora, who was born in Prishtina, Yugoslavia (present-day Kosovo), pursued a singing career to make her parents happy.

The singer's parents, Vera and Besnik, are the driving force behind her desire to "make loads of money" and ensure they never have to work again after sacrificing so much when they first moved to the U.K. from Kosovo.

"I wanted to make them happy. I didn't want them to ever work again," Rita says. "(When the family first arrived in Britain) my dad was working three jobs at once and my mum didn't speak any English and was learning how to be a doctor and beating breast cancer all at the same time."

  See also...

"I was like, 'I want to make loads of money so I can make sure that they're happy.' That was my driving force for a long time. I wanted to create a world where I was untouchable, I could basically have whatever I wanted and give my parents whatever they wanted. And now they're happy and healthy, they do not leave me alone! They call me every five minutes, I'm like, 'Go away!' "

And now her parents call the "Girls" singer whenever the latest gadget is released, "They're like, 'So, Rita, the new iPhone came out...' I'm like, 'I know...' "

But although mum and dad are thankful for her chart-topping success, her friends don't think she's famous.

"They're like, 'Oh my God, shut up!' " she confesses. "I'm like, 'Guys, look what I did today'. (They) don't care... That's what I love about them."

You can share this post!

'The Voice' Contestant Denies Breaking COVID-19 Rules After Dismissal From Show

Aaron Eckhart Credits 'Wander' Director for Helping Him Get Unhinged for His Role
Related Posts
Rita Ora Spills On Reason Why She Froze Her Eggs at 24

Rita Ora Spills On Reason Why She Froze Her Eggs at 24

Rita Ora's Songs Banned on Radio Station After She Broke Covid-19 Lockdown Rules

Rita Ora's Songs Banned on Radio Station After She Broke Covid-19 Lockdown Rules

Rita Ora Calls Off TV Interview Following Backlash Over Lockdown Rule Violation

Rita Ora Calls Off TV Interview Following Backlash Over Lockdown Rule Violation

Rita Ora Apologizes Following Backlash for Violating Lockdown Rules With 30th Birthday Party

Rita Ora Apologizes Following Backlash for Violating Lockdown Rules With 30th Birthday Party

Most Read
'Happy Days' Star Warren Berlinger Dies in Hospital at 83
Celebrity

'Happy Days' Star Warren Berlinger Dies in Hospital at 83

Miley Cyrus Shows Her Bare Breasts for Rolling Stone Magazine

Miley Cyrus Shows Her Bare Breasts for Rolling Stone Magazine

Eddie Van Halen Tribute Marks the Launch of Moods and Modes Podcast Series

Eddie Van Halen Tribute Marks the Launch of Moods and Modes Podcast Series

Jennifer Garner Recreates 'Alias' Swimming Pool Scene to Celebrate Ten Million Followers

Jennifer Garner Recreates 'Alias' Swimming Pool Scene to Celebrate Ten Million Followers

Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares Shut Down Split Rumors With Beach Reunion

Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares Shut Down Split Rumors With Beach Reunion

Romee Strijd Proudly Shares Breastfeeding Picture After Giving Birth to First Child

Romee Strijd Proudly Shares Breastfeeding Picture After Giving Birth to First Child

Young M.A. Flips Middle Finger After Being Arrested and Charged for Reckless Driving

Young M.A. Flips Middle Finger After Being Arrested and Charged for Reckless Driving

Dr. Dre's Oldest Daughter Reveals Financial Struggles Amid His Expensive Divorce

Dr. Dre's Oldest Daughter Reveals Financial Struggles Amid His Expensive Divorce

Asian Doll Slams Rumors That She Wants Vanessa Bryant Treatment After King Von's Death

Asian Doll Slams Rumors That She Wants Vanessa Bryant Treatment After King Von's Death

Lily Collins Admits to Have Missed Signs Charlie McDowell Was About to Make His Marriage Proposal

Lily Collins Admits to Have Missed Signs Charlie McDowell Was About to Make His Marriage Proposal

'Bad Girls Club' Alum Whitney Collings' Mom Calls Her Death 'Unfair'

'Bad Girls Club' Alum Whitney Collings' Mom Calls Her Death 'Unfair'

Report: A Friend of Casanova's Girlfriend Snitched on Him Prior to the Indictment

Report: A Friend of Casanova's Girlfriend Snitched on Him Prior to the Indictment

Letitia Wright Deletes Anti-Vaccine Video as Don Cheadle Brands It 'Hot Garbage'

Letitia Wright Deletes Anti-Vaccine Video as Don Cheadle Brands It 'Hot Garbage'