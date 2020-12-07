 
 

Aaron Eckhart Credits 'Wander' Director for Helping Him Get Unhinged for His Role

Aaron Eckhart Credits 'Wander' Director for Helping Him Get Unhinged for His Role
WENN/Brian To
Movie

During an interview on 'Live with Kelly and Ryan', the 'London Has Fallen' actor talks about how he properly got into the character of a grieving private investigator for April Mullen's thriller film.

  • Dec 7, 2020

AceShowbiz - Actor Aaron Eckhart relished the chance to get "unhinged" for his new film - just like the guy he plays.

The "London Has Fallen" star plays a private investigator in "Wander", who starts to go a little crazy when he's assigned to a case he becomes convinced is connected to his own daughter's death.

And Aaron "really enjoyed" being given the opportunity to get properly into character - thanks to a "gift" from the movie's director.

"He's a grieving father that lost his daughter and the story that he was given (about her death) never felt right," he tells America's "Live with Kelly and Ryan" talk show. "So he goes on and investigates it and he opens this large conspiracy. Everyone thinks he's mad... He's isolated himself on his ranch out in the desert in New Mexico and the director, April (Mullen), did a great thing for me our first day at work."

"We got the whole crew in a big circle and we had a Native American chief and son come out and give us a prayer and sing us a song and we danced. And then April gave a speech and, unbeknownst to me, she looked at me and said, 'Nobody talks to him'."

  See also...

"I didn't know (she was going to say that) and I thought it was the greatest gift she ever gave me, because it gave me the time and space to become unhinged (for the role) and I really enjoyed that experience."

Aaron also had a great time working with co-star Tommy Lee Jones, who plays his "one good buddy", and he knew "Wander" was going to be a success when the veteran actor perfected his own character's look.

"He had a choice between two pairs (of glasses) and I said, 'Look Tommy, you've got to wear those, those are beautiful'," he recalls.

"When Tommy put on those yellow glasses, that's when I knew everything was going to be OK."

You can share this post!

Rita Ora Gets Candid About Her Determination to Make Loads of Money

Gloria Estefan Remembers 'Sweetest' Tour Bus Driver After His Death From COVID-19 Complication
Most Read
Cynthia Erivo to Bring Story of Forgotten African Princess to Life in New Biopic
Movie

Cynthia Erivo to Bring Story of Forgotten African Princess to Life in New Biopic

Zendaya Gets Coy on 'Spider-Man 3' Crossover Rumors as Sony Deletes Video Fueling the Speculation

Zendaya Gets Coy on 'Spider-Man 3' Crossover Rumors as Sony Deletes Video Fueling the Speculation

Sean Connery's James Bond Gun Sold for $256,000 at Auction

Sean Connery's James Bond Gun Sold for $256,000 at Auction

Amanda Seyfried Praises 'Mank' Director for Creating Authentic '30s Era Set

Amanda Seyfried Praises 'Mank' Director for Creating Authentic '30s Era Set

'Wonder Woman 1984' CCXP Teaser: 'The World Is Not Ready'

'Wonder Woman 1984' CCXP Teaser: 'The World Is Not Ready'

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Dream of Making Film With Whole Family

Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell Dream of Making Film With Whole Family

George Clooney Trades 'The Boys in the Boat' With 'The Tender Bar' Due to COVID-19

George Clooney Trades 'The Boys in the Boat' With 'The Tender Bar' Due to COVID-19

Chadwick Boseman Feted With Hero Award at 2020 MTV Movie and TV Awards

Chadwick Boseman Feted With Hero Award at 2020 MTV Movie and TV Awards

Aaron Eckhart Credits 'Wander' Director for Helping Him Get Unhinged for His Role

Aaron Eckhart Credits 'Wander' Director for Helping Him Get Unhinged for His Role