 
 

Vanessa Hudgens and Lily Collins Spice Up MTV Movie and TV Awards Special Red Carpet

Vanessa Hudgens and Lily Collins Spice Up MTV Movie and TV Awards Special Red Carpet
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Sucker Punch' actress gives off Posh Spice vibes with a little black dress and slick-straight lob hair, while the 'Emily in Paris' star goes bold in a black latex mermaid dress that shows her back tattoo.

  • Dec 7, 2020

AceShowbiz - Vanessa Hudgens had a reason to dress up on Sunday night, December 6. The actress served as the host at the MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time Special and she was one of the stars leading the red carpet.

The "High School Musical" star gave off Victoria Beckham (Victoria Adams) a.k.a. Posh Spice vibes with her look in a little black dress. Rocking a glowing full-body tan, she had her raven tresses parted down the middle and flowed down to her shoulders in meticulously straightened strands.

The 31-year-old actress accessorized with variety of gold bangles and rings that coordinated with the Versace-inspired choker around her neck. She completed her look with a pair of open-toed pumps that fastened around the ankles.

Lily Collins also made a jaw-dropping appearance in a black latex mermaid dress that perfectly hugged her curves. Pairing it with black heels, she styled her long brunette hair into a sleek, low ponytail that flowed down her back in waves. For one of her poses, she turned her back to the camera, showing her back tattoos.

Sofia Carson oozed glamor in a sparkly ball gown that went sheer from the thigh area down. She rocked a red lipstick that stood out with her pale skin, while accessorizing with a pair of diamond earrings. Her raven hair was pulled into a sleek bun.

  See also...

Sabrina Carpenter also brought the glitz in her shimmering and sheer gown that had a very high slit, giving a clear display of her black bra and panties underneath. Her long blonde hair was let loose while she rocked a pair of open-toed pumps.

Chelsea Handler opted for a more modest look in a black dress with sheer ruffles on the shoulders. The flower prints on the dress gave a sweet touch, while she kept it minimalist with no jewelry. Her hair was parted in the middle and styled in a sleek up do.

Maddie Ziegler gave a mature look in a chic pantsuit with pointed toe heels. Meanwhile, Neve Campbell brightened up the red carpet in a yellow blouse, which was left unbuttoned to the chest area, and matching diamond-adorned skirt.

Peyton List looked sexy and fierce in a tiger-printed dress. She was joined on the red carpet by her "Cobra Kai" co-stars Xolo Mariduena, who donned a chic gray jacket and matching pants, and Jacob Bertrand, who went casual in a blue bomber jacket and gray pants. Derek Hough, meanwhile, opted for a biker look in a patterned button-down shirt, a brown suede jacket with fringe and black leather pants.

Putting a new twist on its annual MTV Movie & TV Awards, MTV is honoring the "Greatest of All Time" in film and television from the 1980s until now in the special awards show. The categories included Scream Queen, Legendary Lip Lock, Dance Your Ass Off, Heartbreaking Break-Up, Comedy Giant, Zero to Hero, She-Ro and Dynamic Duo.

You can share this post!

Cardi B Supports Teyana Taylor Following Her Retirement Announcement
Related Posts
Vanessa Hudgens Cozying Up to MLB Star Cole Tucker 10 Months After Austin Butler Split

Vanessa Hudgens Cozying Up to MLB Star Cole Tucker 10 Months After Austin Butler Split

Vanessa Hudgens Gets Mistaken for Kylie Jenner Due to New Selfie

Vanessa Hudgens Gets Mistaken for Kylie Jenner Due to New Selfie

Vanessa Hudgens' Fans Disappointed Over News of Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares' Romance

Vanessa Hudgens' Fans Disappointed Over News of Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares' Romance

These Stars Stir Controversy With Their Coronavirus-Related Comments

These Stars Stir Controversy With Their Coronavirus-Related Comments

Most Read
'Happy Days' Star Warren Berlinger Dies in Hospital at 83
Celebrity

'Happy Days' Star Warren Berlinger Dies in Hospital at 83

Miley Cyrus Shows Her Bare Breasts for Rolling Stone Magazine

Miley Cyrus Shows Her Bare Breasts for Rolling Stone Magazine

Queen Naija Defends Herself for Claiming Son Looks Asian, It Backfires

Queen Naija Defends Herself for Claiming Son Looks Asian, It Backfires

Eddie Van Halen Tribute Marks the Launch of Moods and Modes Podcast Series

Eddie Van Halen Tribute Marks the Launch of Moods and Modes Podcast Series

Jennifer Garner Recreates 'Alias' Swimming Pool Scene to Celebrate Ten Million Followers

Jennifer Garner Recreates 'Alias' Swimming Pool Scene to Celebrate Ten Million Followers

Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares Shut Down Split Rumors With Beach Reunion

Zac Efron and Vanessa Valladares Shut Down Split Rumors With Beach Reunion

Young M.A. Flips Middle Finger After Being Arrested and Charged for Reckless Driving

Young M.A. Flips Middle Finger After Being Arrested and Charged for Reckless Driving

Dr. Dre's Oldest Daughter Reveals Financial Struggles Amid His Expensive Divorce

Dr. Dre's Oldest Daughter Reveals Financial Struggles Amid His Expensive Divorce

Letitia Wright Claps Back After 'Canceled' for Spreading COVID Anti-Vaccine Video

Letitia Wright Claps Back After 'Canceled' for Spreading COVID Anti-Vaccine Video

Asian Doll Slams Rumors That She Wants Vanessa Bryant Treatment After King Von's Death

Asian Doll Slams Rumors That She Wants Vanessa Bryant Treatment After King Von's Death

Lily Collins Admits to Have Missed Signs Charlie McDowell Was About to Make His Marriage Proposal

Lily Collins Admits to Have Missed Signs Charlie McDowell Was About to Make His Marriage Proposal

Report: A Friend of Casanova's Girlfriend Snitched on Him Prior to the Indictment

Report: A Friend of Casanova's Girlfriend Snitched on Him Prior to the Indictment

'Bad Girls Club' Alum Whitney Collings' Mom Calls Her Death 'Unfair'

'Bad Girls Club' Alum Whitney Collings' Mom Calls Her Death 'Unfair'