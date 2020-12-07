BTS Take MAMA 2020 Stage With Hologram Version of Suga for 'Life Goes On' Performance

Twitter Music

The K-pop supergroup has swept the Mnet Asian Music Awards by taking home its grand prizes for Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year and Worldwide Icon of the Year.

AceShowbiz - BTS (Bangtan Boys) stunned fans at the Mnet Asian Music Awards on Sunday, December 6 by performing with a hologram of absent bandmate Suga.

The boy band picked up eight prizes at the ceremony but the performance of "Life Goes On" was a big talking point, thanks to a little technology help.

Suga, who is recovering from a shoulder surgery and could not physically join BTS, appeared through a portal just before his verse on the song and remained onstage with the group even though he wasn't really there.

BTS also performed "Dynamite" and "ON" as a six-piece during the prizegiving.

The hitmakers took home all four of MAMA 2020's grand prizes for Artist Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Album Of The Year, and Worldwide Icon Of The Year. They also picked up awards for Best Male Group, Worldwide Fans' Choice, Best Music Video and Best Dance Performance (Male Group) for "Dynamite".

BLACKPINK and IU were also multiple winners.

Mnet Asian Music Awards 2020 full list of winners is:

Artist of the Year: BTS ( Bangtan Boys )

) Album of the Year: BTS ( Bangtan Boys ) - "Map of the Soul: 7"

) - "Map of the Soul: 7" Song of the Year: BTS ( Bangtan Boys ) -"Dynamite"

) -"Dynamite" Worldwide Icon of the Year: BTS ( Bangtan Boys )

) Best Male Group: BTS ( Bangtan Boys )

) Best Female Group: BLACKPINK

Best Male Artist: EXO 's Baekhyun

's Best Female Artist: IU

Best New Male Artist: TREASURE

Best New Female Artist: Weeekly

Best Vocal Performance - Solo: IU - "Blueming"

- "Blueming" Best Vocal Performance - Group: Mamamoo - "HIP"

- "HIP" Best Dance Performance - Solo: Hwasa - "Maria"

- "Maria" Best Dance Performance - Male Group: BTS ( Bangtan Boys ) -"Dynamite"

) -"Dynamite" Best Dance Performance - Female Group: BLACKPINK - "How You Like That"

- "How You Like That" Best Hip Hop & Urban Music: Zico - "Any Song"

- "Any Song" Best Band Performance: DAY6 - "Zombie"

- "Zombie" Best Collaboration: "eight" by IU (feat. Suga )

(feat. ) Best of Next: CRAVITY

Discovery of the Year: ATEEZ

Best Music Video: BTS ( Bangtan Boys ) -"Dynamite"

) -"Dynamite" Best Stage: Monsta X

Best OST: Gaho - "Start" from "Itaewon Class"

- "Start" from "Itaewon Class" Favourite Dance Performance - Group: TXT - "Can't You See Me"

- "Can't You See Me" Favourite Dance Performance - Male Solo: Taemin - "Criminal"

- "Criminal" Favorite Dance Performance - Female Solo: Jessi - "NUNU NANA"

- "NUNU NANA" Favourite Male Group: NCT

Favourite Female Group: IZ*ONE

Favourite Asian Artist: WayV

Global Favourite Performer: SEVENTEEN

The Most Popular Artist: TWICE

Worldwide Fans' Choice Top 10: BTS ( Bangtan Boys ), BLACKPINK , TWICE , Mamamoo , SEVENTEEN , ATEEZ , GOT7 , TXT , TREASURE , NCT

), , , , , , , , , Best Asian Artist - Japan: Official HIGE DANdism

Best Asian Artist - Mandarin: G.E.M.

Best Asian Artist - Thailand: Ink Waruntorn

Best Asian Artist - Indonesia: Rizky Febian

Best Asian Artist - Vietnam: Binz

Best New Asian Artist - Japan: Fujii Kaze

Best New Asian Artist - Mandarin: Chin Siou

Best New Asian Artist - Thailand: Milli

Best New Asian Artist - Indonesia: Tiara Andini

Best New Asian Artist - Vietnam: Amee

Best New Asian Artist: JO1

Notable Achievement Artist: SEVENTEEN

Inspired Achievement: BoA

Best Executive Producer of the Year: Bang Si Hyuk

Best Producer of the Year: Pdogg

Best Composer of the Year: Yovie Widianto

Best Engineer of the Year: Goo Jong Pil, Kwon Nam Woo

Best Video Director of the Year: Lumpens

Best Choreographer of the Year: Quang Dang

Best Art Director of the Year: MU:E