BTS Take MAMA 2020 Stage With Hologram Version of Suga for 'Life Goes On' Performance

The K-pop supergroup has swept the Mnet Asian Music Awards by taking home its grand prizes for Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year and Worldwide Icon of the Year.
Dec 7, 2020
AceShowbiz -
BTS (Bangtan Boys) stunned fans at the Mnet Asian Music Awards on Sunday, December 6 by performing with a hologram of absent bandmate Suga.
The boy band picked up eight prizes at the ceremony but the performance of "Life Goes On" was a big talking point, thanks to a little technology help.
Suga, who is recovering from a shoulder surgery and could not physically join BTS, appeared through a portal just before his verse on the song and remained onstage with the group even though he wasn't really there.
BTS also performed "Dynamite" and "ON" as a six-piece during the prizegiving.
The hitmakers took home all four of MAMA 2020's grand prizes for Artist Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Album Of The Year, and Worldwide Icon Of The Year. They also picked up awards for Best Male Group, Worldwide Fans' Choice, Best Music Video and Best Dance Performance (Male Group) for "Dynamite".