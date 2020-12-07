 
 

BTS Take MAMA 2020 Stage With Hologram Version of Suga for 'Life Goes On' Performance

BTS Take MAMA 2020 Stage With Hologram Version of Suga for 'Life Goes On' Performance
Twitter
Music

The K-pop supergroup has swept the Mnet Asian Music Awards by taking home its grand prizes for Artist of the Year, Song of the Year, Album of the Year and Worldwide Icon of the Year.

  • Dec 7, 2020

AceShowbiz - BTS (Bangtan Boys) stunned fans at the Mnet Asian Music Awards on Sunday, December 6 by performing with a hologram of absent bandmate Suga.

The boy band picked up eight prizes at the ceremony but the performance of "Life Goes On" was a big talking point, thanks to a little technology help.

Suga, who is recovering from a shoulder surgery and could not physically join BTS, appeared through a portal just before his verse on the song and remained onstage with the group even though he wasn't really there.

  See also...

BTS also performed "Dynamite" and "ON" as a six-piece during the prizegiving.

The hitmakers took home all four of MAMA 2020's grand prizes for Artist Of The Year, Song Of The Year, Album Of The Year, and Worldwide Icon Of The Year. They also picked up awards for Best Male Group, Worldwide Fans' Choice, Best Music Video and Best Dance Performance (Male Group) for "Dynamite".

BLACKPINK and IU were also multiple winners.

Mnet Asian Music Awards 2020 full list of winners is:

  • Artist of the Year: BTS (Bangtan Boys)
  • Album of the Year: BTS (Bangtan Boys) - "Map of the Soul: 7"
  • Song of the Year: BTS (Bangtan Boys) -"Dynamite"
  • Worldwide Icon of the Year: BTS (Bangtan Boys)
  • Best Male Group: BTS (Bangtan Boys)
  • Best Female Group: BLACKPINK
  • Best Male Artist: EXO's Baekhyun
  • Best Female Artist: IU
  • Best New Male Artist: TREASURE
  • Best New Female Artist: Weeekly
  • Best Vocal Performance - Solo: IU - "Blueming"
  • Best Vocal Performance - Group: Mamamoo - "HIP"
  • Best Dance Performance - Solo: Hwasa - "Maria"
  • Best Dance Performance - Male Group: BTS (Bangtan Boys) -"Dynamite"
  • Best Dance Performance - Female Group: BLACKPINK - "How You Like That"
  • Best Hip Hop & Urban Music: Zico - "Any Song"
  • Best Band Performance: DAY6 - "Zombie"
  • Best Collaboration: "eight" by IU (feat. Suga)
  • Best of Next: CRAVITY
  • Discovery of the Year: ATEEZ
  • Best Music Video: BTS (Bangtan Boys) -"Dynamite"
  • Best Stage: Monsta X
  • Best OST: Gaho - "Start" from "Itaewon Class"
  • Favourite Dance Performance - Group: TXT - "Can't You See Me"
  • Favourite Dance Performance - Male Solo: Taemin - "Criminal"
  • Favorite Dance Performance - Female Solo: Jessi - "NUNU NANA"
  • Favourite Male Group: NCT
  • Favourite Female Group: IZ*ONE
  • Favourite Asian Artist: WayV
  • Global Favourite Performer: SEVENTEEN
  • The Most Popular Artist: TWICE
  • Worldwide Fans' Choice Top 10: BTS (Bangtan Boys), BLACKPINK, TWICE, Mamamoo, SEVENTEEN, ATEEZ, GOT7, TXT, TREASURE, NCT
  • Best Asian Artist - Japan: Official HIGE DANdism
  • Best Asian Artist - Mandarin: G.E.M.
  • Best Asian Artist - Thailand: Ink Waruntorn
  • Best Asian Artist - Indonesia: Rizky Febian
  • Best Asian Artist - Vietnam: Binz
  • Best New Asian Artist - Japan: Fujii Kaze
  • Best New Asian Artist - Mandarin: Chin Siou
  • Best New Asian Artist - Thailand: Milli
  • Best New Asian Artist - Indonesia: Tiara Andini
  • Best New Asian Artist - Vietnam: Amee
  • Best New Asian Artist: JO1
  • Notable Achievement Artist: SEVENTEEN
  • Inspired Achievement: BoA
  • Best Executive Producer of the Year: Bang Si Hyuk
  • Best Producer of the Year: Pdogg
  • Best Composer of the Year: Yovie Widianto
  • Best Engineer of the Year: Goo Jong Pil, Kwon Nam Woo
  • Best Video Director of the Year: Lumpens
  • Best Choreographer of the Year: Quang Dang
  • Best Art Director of the Year: MU:E

You can share this post!

Victoria Monet Bares Baby Bump as She Announces Pregnancy

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Surprise With 'The Christmas Song' Release for Good Cause
Related Posts
BTS' Costumes From 'Dynamite' Music Video to Be Part of MusiCares Charity Relief Auction

BTS' Costumes From 'Dynamite' Music Video to Be Part of MusiCares Charity Relief Auction

BTS Beats Megan Thee Stallion to Land Atop Billboard 200 With 'Be'

BTS Beats Megan Thee Stallion to Land Atop Billboard 200 With 'Be'

BTS Lead Winners List at 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards

BTS Lead Winners List at 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards

BTS Anger Chinese Fans over RM's 'One-Sided' Comments About Korean War

BTS Anger Chinese Fans over RM's 'One-Sided' Comments About Korean War

Most Read
Rapper Trouble Accused of Pimping After Saying He'll Let Drake Sleep With His Girl for a Feature
Music

Rapper Trouble Accused of Pimping After Saying He'll Let Drake Sleep With His Girl for a Feature

Teyana Taylor Quits Music After 2021 Grammy Nomination Snub

Teyana Taylor Quits Music After 2021 Grammy Nomination Snub

Cardi B Unfazed by Criticism of Her Racy Lyrics: 'I'm Not Hurting Nobody'

Cardi B Unfazed by Criticism of Her Racy Lyrics: 'I'm Not Hurting Nobody'

Dua Lipa Takes a Jab at People's Perception of 'Manufactured' Pop Female Artist

Dua Lipa Takes a Jab at People's Perception of 'Manufactured' Pop Female Artist

Roddy Ricch Claims Apple Music's Top Global Album of 2020 Title With Debut Album

Roddy Ricch Claims Apple Music's Top Global Album of 2020 Title With Debut Album

Harry Styles Reflects on His Solo Debut: I Was Scared to Get It Wrong

Harry Styles Reflects on His Solo Debut: I Was Scared to Get It Wrong

Billie Eilish Calls Off 2021 World Tour After Delays Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

Billie Eilish Calls Off 2021 World Tour After Delays Amid Covid-19 Pandemic

Mariah Carey Teases She's Giving Away Snoop Dogg 'A Very Specific Christmas Idea'

Mariah Carey Teases She's Giving Away Snoop Dogg 'A Very Specific Christmas Idea'

YUNGBLUD Laments His 'First Heartbreak' Halsey in New Emotional Love Song

YUNGBLUD Laments His 'First Heartbreak' Halsey in New Emotional Love Song

Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' Is ASCAP's Top Holiday Song of 2020

Mariah Carey's 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' Is ASCAP's Top Holiday Song of 2020

Cardi B Often Feels 'Scared' to Ask Male Artists for Collaboration

Cardi B Often Feels 'Scared' to Ask Male Artists for Collaboration

Robbie Williams Readying New Songs Under Different Moniker

Robbie Williams Readying New Songs Under Different Moniker

Saweetie Accuses Label of Clout Chasing After 'Prematurely' Releasing Doja Cat Collab

Saweetie Accuses Label of Clout Chasing After 'Prematurely' Releasing Doja Cat Collab