Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Surprise With 'The Christmas Song' Release for Good Cause
When treating fans to their special rendition of the holiday duet, the 'Havana' hitmaker announces that she and her singer boyfriend are donating $100,000 to Feeding America.

  • Dec 7, 2020

AceShowbiz - Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes have given fans an early Christmas gift by releasing a surprise holiday duet.

The pop stars released their version of "The Christmas Song" on Saturday (December 05), calling it "something special" for followers.

"This has been such a crazy year with so many challenges," Cabello wrote on Instagram. "This holiday season, it is more important than ever to spread love and kindness to everyone! Shawn and I wanted to send all our love to you amazing humans so we put together something special for you, our rendition of #TheChristmasSong."

Adding that proceeds from downloads will "support those in need right now," the "Havana" singer revealed that she and Mendes are donating $100,000 (£74,400) to Feeding America.

"We love you all so much and hope you get to enjoy this song over a very safe and merry holiday!" she added. "It would make our holidays if you went on their website and donated to one of their sectors and help out your community! They have sectors all over the nation. Let's make our little corner of the world more beautiful today."

"The Christmas Song" features on the holiday deluxe edition of Mendes' new album, "Wonder".

Mendes and Cabello first collaborated in 2015's single "I Know What You Did Last Summer", which was included on his "Handwritten Revisited" reissue. The duo reunited for "Senorita" in 2019 and the song became a hit. The pair have since become inseparable as they've been dating in public and quarantining together with Cabello's family for several months earlier this year.

