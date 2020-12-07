 
 

Letitia Wright Quits Social Media After Backlash Over Anti-Vaccine Post

WENN
Celebrity

The 'Black Panther' actress can no longer be found on Twitter or Instagram following the online outrage she received after posting a controversial anti-vaccine video.

  • Dec 7, 2020

AceShowbiz - Letitia Wright has deleted her social media accounts after receiving backlash for sharing an anti-vaccine video.

The "Black Panther" star took to Twitter to defend her decision to post the anti-vaxxer video on her micro-blogging account, which was titled, "COVID-19 VACCINE, SHOULD WE TAKE IT?"

She wrote, "My intention was not to hurt anyone, my ONLY intention of posting the video was it raised my concerns with what the vaccine contains and what we are putting in our bodies. Nothing else."

In an earlier tweet, she wrote, "if you don't conform to popular opinions. but ask questions and think for yourself ... you get cancelled."

However, it now appears the actress has deleted her accounts on Instagram and Twitter.

A search reveals the message, "Sorry, this page isn't available. The link you followed may be broken, or the page may have been removed. Go back to Instagram."

And a search on Twitter brings users to a page which states, "This account doesn't exist. Try searching for another."

Before deactivating her social media, Letitia Wright deleted the controversial video but she still tried to defend herself.

Among her critics was her own Marvel co-star Don Cheadle. The actor blasted the video's message as "hot garbage."

The video featured host Tomi Arayomi. He cast doubt on the COVID-19 treatment, which is due to be rolled out across the U.K. next week.

Despite admitting he has no medical understanding of vaccines in general, he said, "I don't know if I trust this vaccine."

He then quipped those willing to be inoculated should "hope to God it doesn't make extra limbs grow."

