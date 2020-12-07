'RHOA' Star Kenya Moore Caught Kanye West Watching Porn During Their Date

WENN Celebrity

The 'Real Housewives of Atlanta' star opens up about her one-time fling with the 'Jesus Is King' rapper that ended with her leaving when she caught him watching porn.

Dec 7, 2020

AceShowbiz - Reality TV star Kenya Moore once had a "disastrous date" with Kanye West.

"The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star has opened up about her ill-fated date with the 43-year-old rapper, explaining things got awkward when he took her to his house and started watching "explicit" content on TV.

Speaking to Wendy Williams, Kenya, 49, said, "That was a disaster... I was lost, he left me alone, I was just there for, like, five minutes, wandering around his house."

"When I followed the noises, he was watching something on TV that he probably shouldn't have been. So, that was my exit! As much as I love him, it was just the craziest thing."

Kanye went on to marry Kim Kardashian in 2014 while Kenya is working on rebuilding her relationship with husband, Marc Daly, after splitting from him in 2019.

She previously said, "We're actually getting along better than we've gotten along (since) probably shortly after we got married. I mean it's just been no arguments, no real fights or disagreements and he's been really sweet and caring and thoughtful. It's like, 'Wow, you know, this is the man I'm married (to)'."

Kanye West made no secret of his porn addiction. In an interview last year to promote his first gospel album "Jesus Is King", he revealed, "Playboy was my gateway into full-on pornography addiction." He opened up, "My dad had a Playboy left out at age 5 and it's affected almost every choice I made for the rest of my life. From age five till now having to kick the habit."

"And it just presents itself in the open like it's okay and I stand up and say, 'No, it's not okay.' "