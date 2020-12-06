Cara Delevingne Left a Share of $4.6 Million by Late Godmother

WENN Celebrity

The 'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets' actress is set to inherit a share of $4.6 million from her godmother Annette Howard who passed away this summer after a period of illness.

AceShowbiz - Cara Delevingne has been left $13,340 (£10,000) by her late godmother Annette Howard.

The model's mother Pandora told Britain's Daily Mail newspaper that Howard, known to her friends and family as 'Scruff', died aged 71 in the summer (20) after a period of ill health.

According to Pandora, Howard - the former chatelaine of Yorkshire's Castle Howard, the setting of the television and film adaptations of "Brideshead Revisited" - left the balance of her £3.5 million ($4.6 million) estate to her niece, which was then apparently split between her godchildren.

"She had a lot of godchildren - so many," Pandora told the newspaper. "She was unbelievable to all of them. She was like a sort of Pied Piper to kids. She loved them and they loved her."

Apparently, Howard drew up her will in 2015 when Cara was at something of a crossroads in her career.

"My girls are devastated," Pandora said of her daughters Cara and Poppy Delevingne's reactions to Annette's passing. "It's horrible for all of us - Cara especially, on the other side of the world. She was an amazing woman - quite extraordinary."

Describing Annette as "a second mother to them, always there for them," Pandora recalled the family's visits during the holiday. "We used to go up to Castle Howard and stay for three or four weeks, in the summer."

Besides Annette Howard, Cara Delevingne has Joan Collins as another godmother. "At Cara's christening 23 years ago, she had 16 godparents of which I was one," Joan told Andy Cohen. "And I asked - her parents are really good friends of mine, Pandora [Delevingne] and Charles [Hamar Delevingne] - and I said, 'Why do you have so many godparents?' And they said, 'In case any of them die.' "