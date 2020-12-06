 
 

Cara Delevingne Left a Share of $4.6 Million by Late Godmother

Cara Delevingne Left a Share of $4.6 Million by Late Godmother
WENN
Celebrity

The 'Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets' actress is set to inherit a share of $4.6 million from her godmother Annette Howard who passed away this summer after a period of illness.

  • Dec 6, 2020

AceShowbiz - Cara Delevingne has been left $13,340 (£10,000) by her late godmother Annette Howard.

The model's mother Pandora told Britain's Daily Mail newspaper that Howard, known to her friends and family as 'Scruff', died aged 71 in the summer (20) after a period of ill health.

According to Pandora, Howard - the former chatelaine of Yorkshire's Castle Howard, the setting of the television and film adaptations of "Brideshead Revisited" - left the balance of her £3.5 million ($4.6 million) estate to her niece, which was then apparently split between her godchildren.

"She had a lot of godchildren - so many," Pandora told the newspaper. "She was unbelievable to all of them. She was like a sort of Pied Piper to kids. She loved them and they loved her."

  See also...

Apparently, Howard drew up her will in 2015 when Cara was at something of a crossroads in her career.

"My girls are devastated," Pandora said of her daughters Cara and Poppy Delevingne's reactions to Annette's passing. "It's horrible for all of us - Cara especially, on the other side of the world. She was an amazing woman - quite extraordinary."

Describing Annette as "a second mother to them, always there for them," Pandora recalled the family's visits during the holiday. "We used to go up to Castle Howard and stay for three or four weeks, in the summer."

Besides Annette Howard, Cara Delevingne has Joan Collins as another godmother. "At Cara's christening 23 years ago, she had 16 godparents of which I was one," Joan told Andy Cohen. "And I asked - her parents are really good friends of mine, Pandora [Delevingne] and Charles [Hamar Delevingne] - and I said, 'Why do you have so many godparents?' And they said, 'In case any of them die.' "

You can share this post!

Pregnant Ashley Tisdale Has No Plan to Take Long Maternity Leave

Bad Bunny Feels 'Perfect' After Testing Negative for Covid-19
Related Posts
Cara Delevingne and Bella Hadid Get Steamy for Rihanna's Lingerie Fashion Show

Cara Delevingne and Bella Hadid Get Steamy for Rihanna's Lingerie Fashion Show

Cara Delevingne and Halsey Secretly Hooking Up, but Not 'Tied Down'

Cara Delevingne and Halsey Secretly Hooking Up, but Not 'Tied Down'

Cara Delevingne Shares Cozy Moments With Margaret Qualley Amid Romance Rumors

Cara Delevingne Shares Cozy Moments With Margaret Qualley Amid Romance Rumors

Cara Delevingne and Kaia Gerber Pack on the PDA at BLM Protest in L.A.

Cara Delevingne and Kaia Gerber Pack on the PDA at BLM Protest in L.A.

Most Read
'Happy Days' Star Warren Berlinger Dies in Hospital at 83
Celebrity

'Happy Days' Star Warren Berlinger Dies in Hospital at 83

Malik Beasley's Wife Allegedly Cheats on Him With an NFL Star Before His Larsa Pippen Outing

Malik Beasley's Wife Allegedly Cheats on Him With an NFL Star Before His Larsa Pippen Outing

Miley Cyrus Shows Her Bare Breasts for Rolling Stone Magazine

Miley Cyrus Shows Her Bare Breasts for Rolling Stone Magazine

Malik Beasley's Wife Montana Yao Divorcing Him After Larsa Pippen Dating Scandal

Malik Beasley's Wife Montana Yao Divorcing Him After Larsa Pippen Dating Scandal

Larsa Pippen Warns About Misleading Social Media Amid Malik Beasley Dating Controversy

Larsa Pippen Warns About Misleading Social Media Amid Malik Beasley Dating Controversy

Robin Thicke's Pregnant Fiancee Tells Off Body-Shamers: No Man Owns My Body

Robin Thicke's Pregnant Fiancee Tells Off Body-Shamers: No Man Owns My Body

Queen Naija Defends Herself for Claiming Son Looks Asian, It Backfires

Queen Naija Defends Herself for Claiming Son Looks Asian, It Backfires

Elliot Page's Wife Insists Her Gender Identity Is Private Matter After His Transgender Reveal

Elliot Page's Wife Insists Her Gender Identity Is Private Matter After His Transgender Reveal

Rapper Casanova Confident He'll Be Exonerated After Turning Himself In

Rapper Casanova Confident He'll Be Exonerated After Turning Himself In

Eddie Van Halen Tribute Marks the Launch of Moods and Modes Podcast Series

Eddie Van Halen Tribute Marks the Launch of Moods and Modes Podcast Series

Tamar Braxton Details COVID-19 Scare: I'm 'FREAKING OUT'

Tamar Braxton Details COVID-19 Scare: I'm 'FREAKING OUT'

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti Sparks Debate After Issuing Stay-at-Home Order Due to COVID-19 Surge

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti Sparks Debate After Issuing Stay-at-Home Order Due to COVID-19 Surge

Charlize Theron Pays Tribute to 'Mad Max' Co-Star Hugh Keays-Byrne After His Death

Charlize Theron Pays Tribute to 'Mad Max' Co-Star Hugh Keays-Byrne After His Death