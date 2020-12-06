 
 

Pregnant Ashley Tisdale Has No Plan to Take Long Maternity Leave

The former 'High School Musical' actress is looking forward to embracing her new life as a working mom as she plans to get back to work a month after giving birth.

  • Dec 6, 2020

AceShowbiz - Pregnant Ashley Tisdale isn't planning to take an extended maternity leave after welcoming her first child, because she wants to embrace life as a working mum.

The former "High School Musical" star is expecting a daughter with her husband Christopher French, but at the moment, she doesn't anticipate putting her career on hiatus for very long.

"They say, like, the first two weeks are hell week (sic)," she tells Us Weekly. "I'm sure I'll take a month off, but I'm the type of person that's a multi-tasker. I love to work."

"I just think I'm very present as a person...," Ashley continues. "I don't see myself taking too much time off. I have a lot going on. I really love having my hands in everything."

And the actress/singer is already making plans to juggle motherhood with her filming commitments for new U.S. reality show "The Masked Dancer", on which she serves as a judge, as she wants to approach each shoot like "a workout, maybe, schedule-wise."

Ashley announced her pregnancy in September (20).

She and French wed in 2014.

She previously explained why she took her time to have a baby. "For me, it's like, it's okay to not want to start a family right away," she told PEOPLE. "People are always asking me about that, but it's just not the right time."

She was, however, no stranger to children. "I have a niece who's 5. We actually have 3 nieces on his side, and my niece, so we have a lot of kids around us!" so she explained in a different occasion.

