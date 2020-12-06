 
 

Bad Bunny Feels 'Perfect' After Testing Negative for Covid-19

Bad Bunny Feels 'Perfect' After Testing Negative for Covid-19
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'YHLQMDLG' star feels grateful as he recovers from coronavirus after testing positive for the deadly virus last month and calling off his performance at the American Music Awards.

  • Dec 6, 2020

AceShowbiz - Bad Bunny has now recovered from the coronavirus, and feels "great."

The singer left fans baffled when he failed to appear to perform "Dakiti" as planned at the 2020 American Music Awards last month (Nov20), but it was later revealed that he was forced to cancel his musical appearance after contracting the disease.

And now the Latin star has provided an update and revealed he has since tested negative for COVID-19.

"I feel great, thank god. I already tested negative, so I'm so happy. I feel great. I feel perfect," he said, as he appeared on "The Late Late Show with James Corden".

  See also...

Despite his diagnosis, Bad Bunny still made an appearance at American Music Awards via video link from his Los Angeles home when he announced Becky G as the winner of the Favorite Female Artist - Latin.

And he also scooped Favourite Male Artist - Latin and Favourite Album - Latin for "YHLQMDLG".

Thanks to "YHLQMDLG", he also received a Grammy nomination for Best Latin Pop Album or Urban Album at the upcoming 63rd awards. He is pitted against Camilo, Kany Garcia, Ricky Martin, and Debi Nova.

The musician additionally collected another Grammy nod for the song "Un Dia (One Day)", his collaboration with J Balvin, Dua Lipa, and Tainy. The gang are vying for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance against Justin Bieber & Quavo for "Intentions", BTS for "Dynamite", Lady GaGa & Ariana Grande for "Rain on Me", and Taylor Swift & Bon Iver for "Exile".

You can share this post!

Cara Delevingne Left a Share of $4.6 Million by Late Godmother
Related Posts
Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, The Weeknd Are Spotify's Most-Streamed Artists of 2020

Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, The Weeknd Are Spotify's Most-Streamed Artists of 2020

Bad Bunny Credits New Album for Preventing Him From Turning Into Zombie During Pandemic

Bad Bunny Credits New Album for Preventing Him From Turning Into Zombie During Pandemic

Bad Bunny Tested Positive for COVID-19 After Backing Out of 2020 AMAs Performance

Bad Bunny Tested Positive for COVID-19 After Backing Out of 2020 AMAs Performance

Bad Bunny Performs First-Ever Virtual Concert on Moving Bus in New York City

Bad Bunny Performs First-Ever Virtual Concert on Moving Bus in New York City

Most Read
'Happy Days' Star Warren Berlinger Dies in Hospital at 83
Celebrity

'Happy Days' Star Warren Berlinger Dies in Hospital at 83

Malik Beasley's Wife Allegedly Cheats on Him With an NFL Star Before His Larsa Pippen Outing

Malik Beasley's Wife Allegedly Cheats on Him With an NFL Star Before His Larsa Pippen Outing

Miley Cyrus Shows Her Bare Breasts for Rolling Stone Magazine

Miley Cyrus Shows Her Bare Breasts for Rolling Stone Magazine

Malik Beasley's Wife Montana Yao Divorcing Him After Larsa Pippen Dating Scandal

Malik Beasley's Wife Montana Yao Divorcing Him After Larsa Pippen Dating Scandal

Larsa Pippen Warns About Misleading Social Media Amid Malik Beasley Dating Controversy

Larsa Pippen Warns About Misleading Social Media Amid Malik Beasley Dating Controversy

Robin Thicke's Pregnant Fiancee Tells Off Body-Shamers: No Man Owns My Body

Robin Thicke's Pregnant Fiancee Tells Off Body-Shamers: No Man Owns My Body

Queen Naija Defends Herself for Claiming Son Looks Asian, It Backfires

Queen Naija Defends Herself for Claiming Son Looks Asian, It Backfires

Elliot Page's Wife Insists Her Gender Identity Is Private Matter After His Transgender Reveal

Elliot Page's Wife Insists Her Gender Identity Is Private Matter After His Transgender Reveal

Rapper Casanova Confident He'll Be Exonerated After Turning Himself In

Rapper Casanova Confident He'll Be Exonerated After Turning Himself In

Eddie Van Halen Tribute Marks the Launch of Moods and Modes Podcast Series

Eddie Van Halen Tribute Marks the Launch of Moods and Modes Podcast Series

Tamar Braxton Details COVID-19 Scare: I'm 'FREAKING OUT'

Tamar Braxton Details COVID-19 Scare: I'm 'FREAKING OUT'

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti Sparks Debate After Issuing Stay-at-Home Order Due to COVID-19 Surge

L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti Sparks Debate After Issuing Stay-at-Home Order Due to COVID-19 Surge

Charlize Theron Pays Tribute to 'Mad Max' Co-Star Hugh Keays-Byrne After His Death

Charlize Theron Pays Tribute to 'Mad Max' Co-Star Hugh Keays-Byrne After His Death