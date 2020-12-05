Justin Bieber's Former Pastor Carl Lentz Accused of Sexual Misconduct

Instagram Celebrity

Following his firing due to marriage infidelity, a former church member claims that Hillsong is also aware of allegations that Carl 'has been involved in inappropriate sexual behavior with different women.'

Dec 5, 2020

AceShowbiz - Carl Lentz has got more sins to answer. After exposed for cheating on his wife that led to his firing from Hillsong Church, the pastor, who was once Justin Bieber's spiritual mentor, has been accused of sexual misconduct.

An alleged former church member, using the Twitter handle @aurora_divva, detailed an alleged 2017 Hillsong NY scandal where another church member accused Carl of inappropriate sexual behavior. Blaming the church's leaders for the way they handled this, she claimed that the church had been aware of Carl's alleged sexual misconduct allegations for years.

"While Carl Lentz messed up, I have no issues with him and I'm praying for him and his family," she tweeted. "It's the pastors that handled the whole incident that need to be fired for real. Cos all this could've stopped or handled back then." She went on claiming, "What Carl Lentz got fired over has been happening for years."

According one insider, in July 2017, a Hillsong member wrote to one of the church's directors an email with allegations that some Hillsong leaders were texting nude photos to female volunteers. Naming Carl in particular, the member accused the pastor of making one volunteer "extremely uncomfortable" after he "acted inappropriately," was "extremely flirtatious," and "has been involved in inappropriate sexual behavior with different women."

Additionally, Page Six has obtained an audio recording of Hillsong church founder Brian Houston who was seemingly aware of Carl's multiple affairs for years. In the leaked audio recording from a meeting with church executives and top donors held around November 19, Brian alleged that the disgraced pastor had "more than one affair."

"A staff member found a very compromising chain of text messages on Carl's laptop …[we] drove right across town to talk to Carl and confront him and that was the beginning of the process we are at now," he said in the audio. "When we talk about an affair. These issues were more than one affair, they were significant. And at least some bad moral behavior had gone back historically, but not necessarily those affairs."

"If it was just about a moral failure perhaps it would have been possible to ... work our way through it and have a period of restoration ... But the nature of where my relationship was with Carl already ... and then [to] add the significant nature of the moral issues meant that I believed and our global board believed [the only option] was to terminate Carl," he continued.

Brian said that there had been problems with Carl ahead of the affair revelations. "He was a difficult man to have any kind of direct conversation with because it was always defensive, it would always be put back on the other person, as though they were the ones with the problem," so he claimed.

Blasting the pastor, the founder of the Australian megachurch added, "They were not easy meetings and I already at the point at the end of summer that I felt like Carl and Laura's time in New York was coming to an end ... not just general narcissistic behavior, manipulating, mistreating people ... I think sometimes other hurtful things, the breaches of trust connected to lying, constantly lying ... basically, broken trust."

During the meeting, it's also hinted that Carl would still receive a payoff despite his infidelity. "We're working on a severance package which we're negotiating with them on," George Aghajanian, a Hillsong director, said on the audio. "They haven't accepted that at this point in time."

Carl was fired from his position at the Hillsong Church East Coast in early November due to "moral failures." He's now working on his marriage by going through "intense therapy" with wife Laura and spending time with his three kids.