'RHOP': Candiace Dillard and Monique Samuels Set to Meet for the First Time in Season 5 Reunion

The cast members, inlcuding Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon and Dr. Wendy Osefo, will also try to end their unresolved issues in addition to confronting each other.

  • Dec 5, 2020

AceShowbiz - The reunion special for "The Real Housewives of Potomac" season 5 seemingly will be dramatic. In a sneak peek clip for the three-part special, cast members Candiace Dillard and Monique Samuels are seen meeting each other for the first time following their brutal fight earlier in the season.

In the clip, Andy Cohen returns as the host of the special episode in which the Housewives will discuss everything that is happening throughout the season. The cast members, inlcuding Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon and Dr. Wendy Osefo, will also try to end their unresolved issues in addition to confronting each other.

The meeting between Candiace and Monique will come nearly 12 months after the brawl took place. Prior to this, Monique revealed that she went to "many therapy sessions" after the physical altercation. "I usually will counsel with my pastor or my godfather...but this time I wanted to take it a step further. I said, 'I want to find someone who doesn't know me, who's going to be completely unbiased...to just, like, really dig deep and help me figure out what caused me to get to that point.' "

She went on to say that her aggresive behavior at that moment had something to do with her childhood trauma. "I actually learned I had some childhood triggers that I did not realize I developed over the years and that were harboring within me for a very long time," she admitted.

Meanwhile, Candiace said that she was upset when she saw footage of the fight played on the screen for the first time. "It was awful to watch. My heart was palpitating, I was angry all over again. I was frustrated. I was sad. I was embarrassed. I was every emotion -- it's still awful to see it playing in perpetuity on the internet," she claimed.

The first part of season 5 reunion will air on Sunday, December 13. Meanwhile, part 2 and the third and final part of the special episode will broadcast on December 20 and December 27 respectively. Prior to that, the finale is set to premiere on December 6 at 9 P.M. on Bravo.

