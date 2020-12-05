 
 

Amanda Bynes in 'Much Healthier Place' Due to Support From Fiance Paul Michael

The 'She's the Man' actress is reportedly doing well after moving into 'sober living community' as her husband-to-be has become 'a great influence' on her.

  • Dec 5, 2020

AceShowbiz - Amanda Bynes is in "a much healthier place" after settling into life in a "sober living community."

The "She's the Man" actress, who is a resident in a sober living community has had treatment to learn to deal with her social anxiety and her fiance Paul Michael has been "a great influence" on her.

An source close to the star told E! News, "She's still with Paul, and he's actually a great influence on her. He's an advocate for her sobriety, and he's just a really wonderful, nice person. She's definitely been in a much healthier place."

The actress who is under the conservatorship of her parents - is said to be on "great terms" with her mom and dad.

And Amanda has been hard at work on getting her Bachelor's Degree from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM).

The source added, "She's on great terms with her parents right now, too."

"Amanda and Paul don't live together. They spend a lot of time together, but Amanda still does live in a sober living community. Overall Amanda is doing great right now."

In May, Amanda took to social media to share that she was "back on track" and "doing well."

She wrote, "Update: Getting my Bachelor's degree from FIDM ... Taking online classes, trying to get a 4.0 GPA ... Looking forward to starting my online store in the future goals … Spent the last two months in treatment. Worked on coping skills to help with my social anxiety that caused me to drop out of school months ago. Back on track and doing well! I'm now living in transitional living and doing therapy during the week. Still engaged to tha love of my life Paul ... Hope you're all staying safe! (sic)"

