DJ Hannah Bronfman Gets Congratulation From Obama After Welcoming First Child

The daughter of music mogul Edgar Bronfman proudly introduces her baby son on Instagram after former President Barack Obama lets slip the happy news during their online chat.

Dec 5, 2020

AceShowbiz - DJ Hannah Bronfman has welcomed her first child.

The daughter of music mogul Edgar Bronfman confirmed her baby's arrival on Thursday (03Dec20), after former U.S. President Barack Obama let slip the news during a virtual chat.

"Congratulations, I hear you just had a baby," Obama said to Bronfman in a video clip the new mum posted to Instagram.

"Oh my God! Yeah, I did," Bronfman replied, revealing her son Preston Miles Thomas Fallis, "sleeps so much that it's almost nerve-wracking."

Laughing at the remark, the father-of-two quipped, "Listen, enjoy it while it lasts!"

Bronfman subsequently shared a separate post about her baby boy's 20 November birth alongside a series of photos.

"Well the cats (sic) out of the bag thanks to President Obama!!!! (as if that actually happened!!!!)," she captioned the images.

"I promise we weren't hiding him for any other reason besides we just wanted to cherish these first days with our baby on our own terms. Our hearts are busting as we have been basking in the love bubble of cuddles, poops, sleepy feeds and sharing Preston with our families. We so appreciate your patience and understanding that few things are as sacred as these last 2 weeks with our newest family member!!"

⁠Little Preston is the star's son with husband Brendan Fallis. The couple wed in 2017.

Meanwhile, during her chat with Obama, the new mom asked the former POTUS on "how young black men and women can embrace their black excellence."