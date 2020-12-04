Kelly Dodd Admits to Being 'Insensitive' and 'Misinformed' After Taking COVID-19 Lightly

WENN/FayesVision Celebrity

The 'Real Housewives of Orange County' star issues a public apology over several controversies she sparks amid the pandemic during her appearance on 'Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen'.

Dec 4, 2020

AceShowbiz - Kelly Dodd is owning up to her mistake. Following social media backlash for several controversies amid COVID-19 pandemic, "The Real Housewives of Orange County" star issued a public apology during her appearance on "Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen" on Thursday, December 3.

In the episode, a fan asked the Bravo personality if she had "any remorse" for saying on Instagram that the disease was "God's way of thinning the herd." To the question, Kelly responded, "Of course I regret saying that. At the time, it was a question, 'Why are all these people dying? Why does a pandemic happen like this? Is it God's way of thinning the herd?' It was a stupid thing for me to say, it was insensitive and I apologize if I hurt or offended anybody because it wasn't really my intention." She revealed that "in hindsight, it was the stupidest thing I've ever said."

Later, she was confronted about her another controverial remark in which she likened coronavirus to the flu, adding that "no one is dying" of it in Orange County. "At first I was misinformed," Kelly reasoned. "You guys have to realize, this was like back in January when it happened and I was misinformed. I didn't realize that not wearing a mask…I hate it, I'm claustrophobic, I can't stand wearing a mask and now I understand the science behind it and I am ready, willing and able to wear a mask and I know that it's important because I don't want to get sick and I don't want others to get sick. I make mistakes."

She also explained herself over her "Drunk Wives Matter" hat which many deemed insensitive amid the Black Lives Matter movement. "At some point, it seems like you need to think before you post," the reality TV star said. "In hindsight, I should have never done it. I learned from my mistakes. I'm a human being, I make mistakes. Everybody has said and done things in their lives that they regret and I regret these things. I freaked out, I wasn't right."

This is not the first time for Kelly to apologize for her controversial remarks. On April 21, the 44-year-old reality star, who also landed in hot water for sharing a picture of her bridal shower where everyone didn't wear mask, offered her apology through a video she shared on Instagram Story. "When I wrote that it was God's way of thinning the herd, that's not what I meant," she began explaining. "What I meant was, do these pandemics happen because it's God way? I'm not God. I'm not insensitive."

"I feel bad for all the families that lost loved ones and I do think we should all stay home and protect everybody," the fiancee of Fox News Channel senior correspondent Rick Leventhal went on. "That's not what I meant and I want to apologize to anyone that got offended, OK? I'm sorry."