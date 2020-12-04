 
 

Cardi B Unfazed by Criticism of Her Racy Lyrics: 'I'm Not Hurting Nobody'

Addressing the controversy surrounding her hit 'WAP', the raptress declares that she won't stop writing raunchy songs because 'I love sex, and I like to rap about it.'

  • Dec 4, 2020

AceShowbiz - Cardi B refused to be bothered by some people's opinion about "WAP". The raptress' hit collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion has been deemed a feminist statement by many, but was scrutinized for its raunchy lyrics by others. Remaining defiant amid the controversy, the "Bodak Yellow" hitmaker insisted she was "not hurting nobody."

"I want to show people that you can do positive things, but you can also be yourself. I'm a very sexual person. I love sex, and I like to rap about it. I like to do it," the 28-year-old said in her cover story for Billboard. "I admire my husband's penis. I love p***y, and I love my body, and I want to be able to express that. I'm just a naughty girl, and I'm not hurting nobody because I love my p***y and want to rap about it."

In the candid interview, Cardi additionally talked about how she managed to claim her fourth No.1 single with "WAP". She explained, "I just wanted it to be amazing and really beautiful. I didn't put out music for almost 10 months. Throughout those 10 months, I kept seeing thousands and thousands of comments and tweets like, 'She's over. She's a flop. She's done with.' "

"People tried to erase me. And I'm like, 'Damn, that's not fair. I'm taking a little break!' If I put out bad music, I'm gonna get called a flop, and if I take my time, people are saying I'm over," the wife of Offset went on recalling. "That's not fair."

The raptress, who was named as 2020's Woman of the Year by the outlet in November, also weighed in on her teaming up with Megan. "With 'WAP', I just hoped it would debut in the top 20. It did better than I even thought it would. I was crying and s**t. When I heard Megan's verse, I'm like, 'Oh, s**t. Sounds even better now. Woo!' I had this song for almost a year," she first pointed out.

"The guys around my team liked other songs because they're more gangsta," she continued. "When I linked up with Megan and it was time for me to send her a song, I was like, 'This has to be the song. There's no other song that makes sense for me to put her on. This girl is freaky-deaky - I know she's gonna kill it,' and she did."

