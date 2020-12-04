 
 

Khloe Kardashian Goes Topless in Racy Promo Photos for Good American Shoe Line

Khloe Kardashian Goes Topless in Racy Promo Photos for Good American Shoe Line
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star brings inclusivity with her brand new shoe line, which offers a variety of numbered sizes and extended widths for feet, calves and thighs.

  • Dec 4, 2020

AceShowbiz - Khloe Kardashian has stripped down to her panties and shoes to promote her Good American shoe line. In some promo photos for the brand new shoe line, the reality TV star went topless while rocking black underwear and thigh-high boots in matching color.

The 36-year-old showed off her stunning physique as she stood sideways, using only her hand to cover her breasts. She pulled her hair, which was styled in a long braid, with her other hand. "Step it up. Shut it down. Shoes that support your assets, in sizes 4-14 with standard & extended widths," read a caption accompanying the snap posted on Good American's official Instagram page.

In another photo from the sultry photo shoot, the mother of two sat down and posed strategically to cover her assets, while still rocking the same footwear and hairstyle. The account captioned it, "The shoe collection you've been waiting for. More sizes. More widths. All the attitude. Drops 12/03."

  See also...

Khloe, meanwhile, celebrated the launch of the shoe line with another photo showing her donning a black bra top, a black leather jacket and matching black pants with silver stilettos. She showed her flexibility as she supported her body with her hands and one leg, while she lifted the other leg

"Two years in the making and OUR SHOES ARE FINALLY HERE," she wrote along with it. Her supportive sister Kendall Jenner wrote in the comment section, "better work!!" Meanwhile, Kourtney Kardashian left a comment that seemingly trolled Khloe over her post in the image, "Wait until another week of Pilates with me ..."

True to the brand's philosophy, Good American shoe line brings inclusivity by offering heels, slingbacks, sandals, flats and boots ranging in women's sizes 4-14. Along with a variety of numbered sizes, each kick also offers extended widths for feet, calves and thighs, resulting in 72 different sizing variables. The Cloud Sole and ergonomically designed heels additionally deliver major comfort.

The comfort, however, comes with a price as the footwear is tagged at $139 at the lowest for a pair of heeled sandals, and at $375 for a pair of boots.

You can share this post!

Ben Affleck's Kids 'Drawn' to New GF Ana de Armas' Due to Her 'Sweet Nature'

Rihanna Spotted Enjoying Night Walk With A$AP Rocky in New York City Days After Date Night
Related Posts
Khloe Kardashian Not Following Tristan Thompson to Boston Despite Reconciliation Rumors

Khloe Kardashian Not Following Tristan Thompson to Boston Despite Reconciliation Rumors

Khloe Kardashian Bids Farewell to 'Special and Magical' Calabasas Home as She Moves Out

Khloe Kardashian Bids Farewell to 'Special and Magical' Calabasas Home as She Moves Out

Khloe Kardashian Denies Pregnancy Rumors, Reveals Couple Halloween Costume With Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian Denies Pregnancy Rumors, Reveals Couple Halloween Costume With Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian Defends Kim's Private Island Birthday Party

Khloe Kardashian Defends Kim's Private Island Birthday Party

Most Read
Malik Beasley Allegedly Cheats on Wife With Another Woman Before Spotted With Larsa Pippen
Celebrity

Malik Beasley Allegedly Cheats on Wife With Another Woman Before Spotted With Larsa Pippen

NBA YoungBoy Welcomes Child With Ex Drea Symone While YaYa Mayweather Is Pregnant

NBA YoungBoy Welcomes Child With Ex Drea Symone While YaYa Mayweather Is Pregnant

Future's Baby Mama Shades Rapper and His Mom for Abandoning Her Daughter

Future's Baby Mama Shades Rapper and His Mom for Abandoning Her Daughter

Report: Detroit Rapper BandGang Paid Will Shot and Killed at 27

Report: Detroit Rapper BandGang Paid Will Shot and Killed at 27

Scottie Pippen Jr. Shades Mom Larsa Amid Backlash Over Malik Beasley Dating Controversy

Scottie Pippen Jr. Shades Mom Larsa Amid Backlash Over Malik Beasley Dating Controversy

London On Da Track Refuses to Stir Up Summer Walker Drama Amid Absent Father Allegations

London On Da Track Refuses to Stir Up Summer Walker Drama Amid Absent Father Allegations

Malik Beasley's Wife Allegedly Cheats on Him With an NFL Star Before His Larsa Pippen Outing

Malik Beasley's Wife Allegedly Cheats on Him With an NFL Star Before His Larsa Pippen Outing

Tiffany Haddish Shows Off Her Body After Dropping 40 Pounds During Covid-19 Pandemic

Tiffany Haddish Shows Off Her Body After Dropping 40 Pounds During Covid-19 Pandemic

Selena Gomez Isn't Settling Down With Jimmy Butler Yet After 'a Few Dates'

Selena Gomez Isn't Settling Down With Jimmy Butler Yet After 'a Few Dates'

Slim Thug Shoots His Shot With Megan Thee Stallion Again

Slim Thug Shoots His Shot With Megan Thee Stallion Again

Kanye West's New Yeezy Slides Get Roasted Online

Kanye West's New Yeezy Slides Get Roasted Online

Missing Instagram Influencer Alexis Sharkey's Body Found Naked on the Road

Missing Instagram Influencer Alexis Sharkey's Body Found Naked on the Road

Larsa Pippen Warns About Misleading Social Media Amid Malik Beasley Dating Controversy

Larsa Pippen Warns About Misleading Social Media Amid Malik Beasley Dating Controversy