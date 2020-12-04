Ben Affleck's Kids 'Drawn' to New GF Ana de Armas' Due to Her 'Sweet Nature'

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza Celebrity

Meanwhile, another friend close to the 'Gone Girl' actor claims that his ex-wife Jennifer Garner 'is very impressed with Ben right now and his relationship' with the 'Knives Out' actress.

Dec 4, 2020

AceShowbiz - It is apparently not hard for Ben Affleck to make his kids open up to his new girlfriend Ana de Armas. If a new report is to be believed, the 32-year-old is having no problem getting along with the A-list actor's children, Violet (15), Seraphina (11) and Samuel (8), whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

A source claims to HollywoodLife.com that Ana "gets along great" with the kids as Jennifer approves "beforehand" of Ana spending time with her children. "Ana has spent time with Ben's kids a couple of times now and she gets along great with them," a so-called friend reveals to the site.

"Of course, it's all still very new but Ana has a really sweet nature about her that most people are drawn to," the source goes on saying. According to the informant, the Batman depicter "discussed the idea of introducing their children to Ana with Jen beforehand and she agreed. Jen can see that this relationship means a lot to Ben and that Ana is a positive influence in his life."

Meanwhile, another friend close to the "Gone Girl" actor claims that "Jen is very impressed with Ben right now and his relationship with Ana." According to the pal, the "Alias" alum feels that Ben "is on the right path health wise and she feels like Ana has played a really big part in all of that."

"He is a wonderful father and that is most important to her, but Jen seeing Ben in such a great light right now makes her think that Ana is very good for him and a very positive force in his life," adds the source.

Ben first introduced Anna to his kids on the Memorial Day weekend back in May. A few days ago, the lovebirds were spotted spending time together Seraphina and Samuel after they enjoyed a shopping trip at Bonjour Fete in Pacific Palisades. Additionally, some pictures saw them having fun while riding a bike at a park.

Meanwhile, Ben and Ana sparked engagement speculations after she was spotted wearing a new ring on that finger. In pictures that circulated online, the "Knives Out" star was seen admiring the huge rock on her ring finger as she and Ben reunited on the set of their upcoming movie "Deep Water". Nothing has been confirmed and some people noted that the ring could be just a prop for the movie.