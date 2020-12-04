Rihanna Spotted Enjoying Night Walk With A$AP Rocky in New York City Days After Date Night

WENN/Avalon Celebrity

Adding more fuel to the rumors of them rekindling their romance, the 'We Found Love' singer and the 'F**kin' Problems' rapper are caught on camera bundling up for the leisurely stroll.

AceShowbiz - Rihanna is adding more fuels to the speculations about her reconciliation with A$AP Rocky. Just days after she was spotted enjoying a date night with the "F**kin' Problems" rapper, the "We Found Love" singer was spotted out and about with him in New York City as they went out for a night walk.

In a series of photos making their rounds via Daily Mail, the "Work" songstress and the A$AP Mob member were photographed walking side by side on Wednesday night, December 2. The two of them, who are both 32 years old, were seen keeping themselves warm by bundling up in huge winter jackets.

For the outing, Rihanna opted to go with white sweatpants, matching shoes, a cream-colored jacket and a black hat underneath her hood. Meanwhile, her companion, whose real name is Rakim Athelaston Nakache Mayers, sported a patterned, hooded jacket, army green pants and a pair of black shoes. The duo completed their looks with protective face masks.

The photos surfaced just a few days after the Fenty Beauty founder and her rumored boyfriend were seen "having dinner with friends at the Beatrice Inn in New York." Page Six reported that the stars "were seated discreetly behind a curtain" during the Saturday night, November 28 date. PEOPLE magazine additionally claimed that the pair got back together.

Rihanna and Rocky were first rumored to be dating in 2013 after the MC served as the opening act for her "Diamonds World Tour". Though he insisted they were just friends, the two-time Grammy-nominee rapper sparked romance rumors with the "Umbrella" hitmaker yet again in the wake of his 2015 split from Chanel Iman.

Rihanna herself had been in a relationship with Saudi billionaire Hassan Jameel. They were believed to be together since 2017, but called it quits in January 2020. Prior to that, she infamously dated Chris Brown on-and-off.