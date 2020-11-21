 
 

Ben Affleck's GF Ana De Armas Sparks Engagement Rumors With New Ring on That Finger

WENN/Avalon/Instar
The 'Blade Runner 2049' actress seems to be admiring the huge sparkler on her ring finger while cuddling and kissing her boyfriend when they reunite on the set of 'Deep Water'.

  • Nov 21, 2020

AceShowbiz - Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas have been inseparable since they started dating last year and now rumors have been swirling that they may have taken their relationship to the next level. The 32-year-old actress sparked engagement speculation with a new ring on that finger.

In pictures obtained by Daily Mail, the "Knives Out" star seemed to be admiring the huge rock on her ring finger when she and Ben reunited on the set of their upcoming movie "Deep Water". The pair couldn't keep their hands off each other when they were pictured during the reshoots in Louisiana.

The pair looked completely smitten with each other as they were cuddling and kissing while being surrounded by crew members during the break from shooting scenes. They were all smiles while hanging out on the porch, with Ana placing her hands, one of which was adorned by the supposed engagement ring, on Ben's chest.

Ben Affleck and Ana De Armas on 'Deep Water' Set

Ben Affleck's girlfriend Ana De Armas sported what appeared to be an engagement ring on 'Deep Water' set.

  See also...

Ben was seen puffing cigarette and enjoying a Diet Coke while chatting with his lady love. He donned a black sweater and dark pants, while his girlfriend was dressed in a beige chunky knit sweater and jeans, with her brunette locks being pulled up in a bun.

It's possible though that the ring Ana was wearing that day was a prop for the movie. The Cuban-born actress was previously spotted wearing a similar-looking ring on the set as she and Ben portray a married couple in the film.

According to the film's description on IMDb, the Adrian Lyne-directed psychological erotic thriller is about "a well-to-do husband who allows his wife to have affairs in order to avoid a divorce becomes a prime suspect in the disappearance of her lovers."

Romance sparked between Ben and Ana after they met on the set of "Deep Water" in the fall of 2019. The "Batman Begins" actor recently shared his hope for a "stable" relationship on "Good Morning America".

"Five years from now Ben Affleck is sober and happy and sees his kids three-and-a-half days a week and has made three or four movies that are interesting to him," he said when asked how he saw himself in the next few years, "[And] directed two [movies] that he is hopefully proud of and is in a healthy, stable, loving, committed relationship."

