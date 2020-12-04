Justin Bieber Puts Fan on Blast for Encouraging Selena Gomez Fans to Attack Wife Hailey Baldwin

WENN/Instar/Dave Bedrosian Celebrity

Hailey herself doesn't stay silent as the 24-year-old model appears to feel the need to address it because 'it has truly gotten to a level of anger and hate that is shockingly unhealthy and sad.'

Dec 4, 2020

AceShowbiz - Justin Bieber has called out a fan who apparently can't let go his past relationship with Selena Gomez. When the "Changes" crooner noticed an unidentified female fan's plan on insulting his wife Hailey Baldwin on social media, he quickly blasted her in an Instagram post on Thursday, December 3.

In a video that Justin posted, the woman passionately urged others to "f**king bombard" the comment section during Hailey's upcoming Instagram Live with comments about Jelena and "how Selena is better." She went on saying, "Go after her, please. Let's all go after her."

In response to the clip, Justin wrote on his Instagram Stories, "This sad excuse of a human just encouraged people on video to literally go after my wife telling people to say that my previous relationship was better so on and so fourth. I just wanted to share this so that people get an idea of what we face on day to day."

"It is extremely hard to choose the high road when i see poeple like this try and rally to gather people to bully the person i love the most in this world," the Canadian heartthrob went on to say, before saying that this kind of behavior "is not right." He continued, "But i will say this. As many people as there are that want to spend their time publically degrading shaming and trying to humiliate us we would like to ask those who have it in them to lift us up in prayer. We need prayer and support as we continue to put ourselves out there!"



In a separate post, the "Love Yourself" hitmaker added, "After watching that i could easily let it steal my joy, but hen i think bout her life and how miserable she must be to want to spend her life trying to make others feel small." Justin noted that the fan was the one missing out as "life is fulfilling when you uplift and add value to people! A life where you want to make others feel small will leave you with friends and no real JOY."



Hailey herself didn't stay silent. Taking to her own account, the 24-year-old model wrote, "I usually stay quiet and don't acknowlegde these things because I need to protect myself and my mental. But it has truly gotten to a level of anger and hate that is shockingly unhealthy and sad."

She continued, "I would never in a million years wish for someone to be treated this way and I will never condone this kind of hateful behavior. I want only to support, uplift, and encourage other women in this industry and wish them nothing but love and success and I wish for all of my followers and supporters to do the same!!" Taking the high road, Hailey concluded her message by "wishing the young woman in that video all the best, I hope she finds love, peace and happiness in this life!"

This is not the first time for Hailey to receive hate from Jelena fans who were still rooting for Justin and Selena. The "Wolves" singer also addressed the matter back in October 2019. Telling her fans that she wouldn't tolerate any hate on her page, she said, "Please be kind, I don't like seeing people being disrespectful or rude to other people, so please don't do that."