 
 

Carrie Underwood Keeps Son From Performing on Stage for Christmas TV Special Out of Pressure Fears

Carrie Underwood Keeps Son From Performing on Stage for Christmas TV Special Out of Pressure Fears
Instagram
TV

During an appearance on 'Today', the 'Cry Pretty' singer admits she could not wait for fans to see the video clip of 5-year-old Isaiah performing a duet version of 'Little Drummer Boy' with her.

  • Dec 4, 2020

AceShowbiz - Carrie Underwood vetoed plans to have her son join her onstage for her new Christmas TV special, because she feared the pressure to perform would be a "little much" for him to handle.

The country superstar recruited five-year-old Isaiah to perform a duet version of "Little Drummer Boy" for her first holiday album, "My Gift", and behind-the-scenes footage of their time in the recording studio is featured in the new "My Gift: A Christmas Special from Carrie Underwood" show.

Carrie reveals she chose to include the video clip as an alternative to putting her boy front and center in the TV spotlight.

  See also...

"I didn't wanna like, put him on stage," she explained on U.S. breakfast show "Today". "I felt like that might be a little much for his little heart to handle, but he had such a great time in the studio and that was such a memory for me, so to have that captured on film and to be a part of the special in that way is just a really sweet, timeless moment that I'm so blessed that I get to have, selfishly, for the rest of my life."

And Carrie is so proud of Isaiah, she wanted to give fans a taste of how she felt when she watched the youngster belt out the festive favorite.

She said, "I hope people see it and they're like, 'Oh my gosh, his little heart!'"

"My Gift: A Christmas Special from Carrie Underwood" debuted on U.S. streaming service HBO Max on Thursday, December 03.

You can share this post!

Tallulah Willis Explains How Demi Moore's Protectiveness Pushes Her to Be Vocally Transparent

Justin Bieber Puts Fan on Blast for Encouraging Selena Gomez Fans to Attack Wife Hailey Baldwin
Most Read
'Disney Holiday Singalong': Katy Perry Dresses Up as Christmas Tree, BTS Offers Solid Performance
TV

'Disney Holiday Singalong': Katy Perry Dresses Up as Christmas Tree, BTS Offers Solid Performance

Garcelle Beauvais Details COVID-19 Scare on 'RHOBH' Production

Garcelle Beauvais Details COVID-19 Scare on 'RHOBH' Production

Helena Bonham Carter Reminds Fans 'The Crown' Is 'Dramatized' Amid Backlash Against Prince Charles

Helena Bonham Carter Reminds Fans 'The Crown' Is 'Dramatized' Amid Backlash Against Prince Charles

'Saved by the Bell' Deletes Controversial Scene About Selena Gomez's Kidney Surgery

'Saved by the Bell' Deletes Controversial Scene About Selena Gomez's Kidney Surgery

'Umbrella Academy' to Keep Elliot Page's Character as Woman Following Actor's Transgender Coming Out

'Umbrella Academy' to Keep Elliot Page's Character as Woman Following Actor's Transgender Coming Out

Rita Ora Calls Off TV Interview Following Backlash Over Lockdown Rule Violation

Rita Ora Calls Off TV Interview Following Backlash Over Lockdown Rule Violation

Thierry Henry Works With 'Entourage' Creator to Develop Soccer Series

Thierry Henry Works With 'Entourage' Creator to Develop Soccer Series

'Bachelorette' Recap: Tayshia Adams Attempts to End Drama Between Bennett and Noah

'Bachelorette' Recap: Tayshia Adams Attempts to End Drama Between Bennett and Noah

'The Voice' Recap: Top 9 Is Revealed After Wild Instant Save

'The Voice' Recap: Top 9 Is Revealed After Wild Instant Save

Is Tayshia Adams Spoiling Ending of Her 'Bachelorette' Season?

Is Tayshia Adams Spoiling Ending of Her 'Bachelorette' Season?

'The Masked Singer' Semi-Finals Recap: Super Six Perform Prior to Triple Unmasking

'The Masked Singer' Semi-Finals Recap: Super Six Perform Prior to Triple Unmasking

John Mulaney Finds Himself Investigated by Secret Service Over 'SNL' Monologue

John Mulaney Finds Himself Investigated by Secret Service Over 'SNL' Monologue

Carrie Underwood Keeps Son From Performing on Stage for Christmas TV Special Out of Pressure Fears

Carrie Underwood Keeps Son From Performing on Stage for Christmas TV Special Out of Pressure Fears