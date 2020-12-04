 
 

Los Angeles Police on the Hunt for Shooter on Billie Lourd's Family Compound

The gun firing incident, which prompted police investigation, reportedly occurred after an argument broke out between two builders following the release of one man from his job.

  • Dec 4, 2020

AceShowbiz - Los Angeles police are on the hunt for a disgruntled construction worker who reportedly fired a gun on actress Billie Lourd's family property.

The incident occurred earlier this week (begins November 30) following an argument between two builders after one man was released from his job, prompting him to allegedly pull out a rifle and aim it at his former colleague. He ended up shooting the gun at the ground, before taking off.

No one was hurt, but the incident was reported to authorities, and they are now searching for the shooter, according to TMZ. According to police, the suspect's vehicle was an early 2000 gray Nissan Sentra, though "no one is in custody" as of now.

Lourd was not present at the time of the altercation, which occurred on the Beverly Hills compound which houses the side-by-side homes of her late mother Carrie Fisher and grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, who died within one day of each other in December, 2016.

The new mum inherited the properties and initially placed them up for sale, before deciding to take them off the market for a massive renovation project to turn them into one big estate.

Billie shockingly announced the arrival of her and fiance Austen Rydell's baby boy in September. She took to Instagram to share the first picture of her son Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell, featuring a pair of the newborn's adorable feet. The baby could be seen wearing a space-themed pajamas which was seemingly a nod to Billie's late mom Carrie Fisher, who was most known for her role as Princess Leia in "Star Wars". "Introducing: Kingston Fisher Lourd Rydell," so the actress simply wrote in the caption.

