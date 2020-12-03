Lil Nas X Names This Singer as His First Celebrity Crush

WENN/Ivan Nikolov Celebrity

The 21-year-old 'Old Town Road' rapper is the latest star to sit in the hot seat for 'Burning Questions' segment in a new episode of 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'.

AceShowbiz - Lil Nas X has just made an honest confession about his first celebrity crush. Being the latest star to be put on the hot seat for the "Burning Questions" segment on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show", the "Old Town Road" hitmaker named one famous singer in response to the inquiry.

In the Wednesday, December 2 episode of the daytime show, the 21-year-old rapper was confronted with a rapid-fire set of questions from favorite skincare products to his dream collaboration. When the query came to who his childhood crush was, he got a bit hesitant before finally coughing out, "Usher."

Elsewhere in the segment, Nas X revealed that his dream collaboration is one with Doja Cat. He also named "Miami" as his favorite song by Nicki Minaj. When pressed about his favorite skincare products, he exclaimed, "Anything Fenty Skin. Go Rihanna!" As for the boyband he would love to be a part of, he chose BTS (Bangtan Boys).

During his appearance on the show, Nas X sported the futuristic Santa look from his "Holiday" music video, which was released in mid-November. He wore a silver, tinsel-trimmed suit and hat, matching wig and beard, and icy contact lenses. "You're giving a whole new idea for Santa," host Ellen DeGeneres told the MC upon seeing his look, prompting him to reply, "I had to."

The Grammy Award-winning rapper went on to discuss his holiday tune that was produced by Tay Keith and Take A Daytrip. "I had been working the song since February of this year," he shared. "It already had the theme of okay, it's a holiday. I was like, how do I wrap this up into an amazing music video?"

"The timing with Christmas coming up, and the theme of being away for an entire year and then coming back at the end -- who does that? Santa, you know? Everything just fell into place, and then I created this masterpiece," Nas X gushed. "And it was getting so much love and I'm just very thankful."