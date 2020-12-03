 
 

Tiffany Haddish Shows Off Her Body After Dropping 40 Pounds During Covid-19 Pandemic

The funnywoman has made it her habit to work out every day while she's cooped up in her house during the ongoing coronavirus health crisis, saying pandemic makes it easier for her to stick to a routine.

  • Dec 3, 2020

AceShowbiz - Comedienne Tiffany Haddish has dropped 40 pounds (18 kilograms) during the coronavirus pandemic by stepping up her diet plan and fitness regimen.

The "Girls Trip" star reveals she's made it a habit to work out every day "anywhere from 15 minutes to sometimes two hours" because it's easier to stick to a routine when she has nowhere to go.

"During this COVID period, I've lost 40 pounds," she tells People.com.

Haddish was inspired to embark on her current health journey by Olympic icon Florence Griffith Joyner, the late track-and-field superstar who continues to hold the world record as the fastest woman of all time.

"I had this thought in my mind that I want the body of Flo-Jo!" she smiles.

To achieve her ideal figure, Haddish turned to her garden for food inspiration. "I've been eating differently, eating way more vegetables, definitely eating directly out of my garden and just really putting in the work, making sure I sweat every single day and staying up on nutrition - nutrition is everything," she says. "And I try to dance every day for like, five to 10 minutes. I think that's really important, too: Make it fun!"

Haddish's weight loss update comes four months after explaining she had lost 20 pounds (nine kilograms) in just a few months of dating rapper/actor Common.

"I feel more confident in me and it's not him that's doing it," she told Jackass star Steve-O on his podcast over the summer. "It's like knowing I got somebody that cares about me, that really has my back. It seems like he does, anyways. And I love it. I love him."

