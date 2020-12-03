 
 

Elliot Page's Wife Emma Porter 'Proud' of Him After Transgender Reveal

The Ontario-born dancer shows her support for the 'Umbrella Academy' actor after he came out as a transgender and asks people for their 'fervent support of trans life.'

AceShowbiz - Elliot Page's wife Emma Porter has hailed her husband after he came out as a transgender. Showing her ardent support for the actor, who was previously known as Ellen Page, the dancer/choreographer took to Instagram to gush about her significant other.

Emma, who was born in Ottawa, Ontario, reposted Elliot's transgender announcement. She wrote in the caption, "I am so proud of @elliotpage." Speaking in support of LGBTQ+ people in general, she added, "Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world."

Emma also asked her followers and Elliot's fans "for patience & privacy but that you join me in the fervent support of trans life every single day." She went on praising the 33-year-old star, "Elliot's existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much."

Elliot revealed he's a transgender and changed his name from Ellen with a statement posted on his Instagram page on Tuesday, November 1. "I want to share with you that I am trans, my pronouns are he/they and my name is Elliot," he wrote. "I feel lucky to be writing this. To be here. To have arrived at this place in my life."

"I can't begin to express how remarkable it feels to finally love who I am enough to pursue my authentic self... I ask for patience. My joy is real, but it is also fragile," he confided about his transformative journey. "The truth is, despite feeling profoundly happy right now and knowing how much privilege I carry, I am also scared. I'm scared of the invasiveness, the hate, the 'jokes' and of the violence."

He continued, "To be clear, I am not trying to dampen a moment that is joyous and one that I celebrate, but I want to address the full picture... I love that I am trans. And I love that I am queer."

He has since received support from public, including fellow celebrities such as Patricia Arquette, Miley Cyrus, Anna Paquin and James Gunn. Director of Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation, Nick Adams, wrote, "Elliot Page has given us fantastic characters on-screen, and has been an outspoken advocate for all LGBTQ people. He will now be an inspiration to countless trans and non-binary people. All transgender people deserve the chance to be ourselves and to be accepted for who we are. We celebrate the remarkable Elliot Page today."

