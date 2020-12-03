 
 

Jake Paul Challenges Conor McGregor After Knocking Out Nate Robinson

Jake Paul Challenges Conor McGregor After Knocking Out Nate Robinson
Instagram
Celebrity

The YouTuber personality-turned-boxer is keen to fight the Ultimate Fighting Championship champion and he vows to knock down the Irish fighter in the boxing ring.

  • Dec 3, 2020

AceShowbiz - Jake Paul's attempts to reinvent himself as a boxer are paying off - the YouTuber is lining up a bout with Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) star Conor McGregor.

The Team 10 creator collective boss really impressed doubters last weekend (28Nov20) when he knocked out former National Basketball Association (NBA) player Nate Robinson in an undercard fight before Mike Tyson's clash with Roy Jones, Jr.

Now Paul reportedly has a really big prize in his sights - in the shape of the Irish UFC world champion.

"My team is talking to his manager but that's all I'll say," Paul told TMZ, adding he plans "to f**k Conor McGregor up."

  See also...

Jake's Saturday success marked only his third time in the ring, following his first ever fight in 2018 when he beat Deji Olatunji before defeating AnEsonGib, yet another star from the shortform video platform, in his second fight in January (20).

And he's been dreaming of a date with McGregor since he embarked on his new sporting career.

"I'm gonna win, too," Paul boasted to the outlet. "That's what I want people to understand. I'm gonna dedicate my life to winning that fight."

Jake also told The Daily Beast last month, he's really focused on his new passion during the coronavirus lockdown, noting he has "fallen in love with boxing" which is helping him "stay focused on becoming the best version of myself."

He also tweeted that he's the subject of a new boxing documentary, which is "coming soon."

McGregor has not yet responded to Paul's claims of a potential punch-up.

You can share this post!

Olympian and American Hero Rafer Johnson Passes Away at 86

Tiffany Haddish Shows Off Her Body After Dropping 40 Pounds During Covid-19 Pandemic
Related Posts
Jake Paul Denies Ever Saying Covid-19 Is Hoax but Audio Interview Proves Otherwise

Jake Paul Denies Ever Saying Covid-19 Is Hoax but Audio Interview Proves Otherwise

Jake Paul's FBI-Raided Home Hosts Boxing Match Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Jake Paul's FBI-Raided Home Hosts Boxing Match Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Jake Paul Claims FBI Raid Is Related to 'Arizona Looting Situation'

Jake Paul Claims FBI Raid Is Related to 'Arizona Looting Situation'

FBI Seizes Large Guns From Jake Paul's House During Raid

FBI Seizes Large Guns From Jake Paul's House During Raid

Most Read
Future Gives New Girlfriend Diamond Earrings After Lori Harvey Is Spotted With Michael B. Jordan
Celebrity

Future Gives New Girlfriend Diamond Earrings After Lori Harvey Is Spotted With Michael B. Jordan

Malik Beasley Allegedly Cheats on Wife With Another Woman Before Spotted With Larsa Pippen

Malik Beasley Allegedly Cheats on Wife With Another Woman Before Spotted With Larsa Pippen

NBA YoungBoy Welcomes Child With Ex Drea Symone While YaYa Mayweather Is Pregnant

NBA YoungBoy Welcomes Child With Ex Drea Symone While YaYa Mayweather Is Pregnant

Billie Eilish Shuts Down Fat-Shamers After Viral Tank Top Photo

Billie Eilish Shuts Down Fat-Shamers After Viral Tank Top Photo

Asian Doll Shuts Down Rumors About King Von and NBA YoungBoy Beef

Asian Doll Shuts Down Rumors About King Von and NBA YoungBoy Beef

Future's Baby Mama Shades Rapper and His Mom for Abandoning Her Daughter

Future's Baby Mama Shades Rapper and His Mom for Abandoning Her Daughter

Kristin Cavallari Makes A Post About Happiness After Jay Cutler Hangs Out With Shannon Ford

Kristin Cavallari Makes A Post About Happiness After Jay Cutler Hangs Out With Shannon Ford

London On Da Track Refuses to Stir Up Summer Walker Drama Amid Absent Father Allegations

London On Da Track Refuses to Stir Up Summer Walker Drama Amid Absent Father Allegations

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky 'Dating' Again After Spotted Together in New York

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky 'Dating' Again After Spotted Together in New York

Report: Detroit Rapper BandGang Paid Will Shot and Killed at 27

Report: Detroit Rapper BandGang Paid Will Shot and Killed at 27

Lil Wayne Back Together With Denise Bidot Post-Breakup Over Clashing Political Views

Lil Wayne Back Together With Denise Bidot Post-Breakup Over Clashing Political Views

Nate Robinson Shares Uplifting Message for 'Son' After Being KO-ed by Jake Paul

Nate Robinson Shares Uplifting Message for 'Son' After Being KO-ed by Jake Paul

Report: Melania Trump to Release a 'Big Money' White House Memoir

Report: Melania Trump to Release a 'Big Money' White House Memoir