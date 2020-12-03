 
 

The Flaming Lips Put 'Space Bubble' Concerts on Hold Due to Spike in Covid-19 Cases

The Flaming Lips Put 'Space Bubble' Concerts on Hold Due to Spike in Covid-19 Cases
Facebook
Music

The Wayne Coyne-fronted band have been forced to postpone their upcoming concerts in hometown of Oklahoma because of the rising coronavirus cases in the city.

  • Dec 3, 2020

AceShowbiz - The Flaming Lips have postponed their "space bubble" concerts amid a worrying rise in the number of cases of Covid-19 in Oklahoma.

Following an appearance on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" in June (20) - with the band and fans all encased in plastic bubbles during the performance - the group had been due to stage "the world's first actual Space Bubble live concerts" in their hometown of Oklahoma City in December (20).

However, the shows have now been postponed to 22 and 23 January (21), with frontman Wayne Coyne telling Rolling Stone that they made the tough decision to reschedule because of the increase of coronavirus cases in the town.

  See also...

"It's worse here than it's ever been," he said. "We know of an emergency room worker just a couple of nights ago who said someone came in, and they didn’t have any place for them, and they died, and they shouldn't have died. They were a young person. The mayor is advising us, 'Let's not get together in big groups' … I think we're just feeling like this is going against what our concerts are really about."

"If you have to get on a plane, find a hotel - that's a lot of areas that aren't our concert. So we're hoping by the third week in January that all this activity around New Year's Eve and Christmas will have started to play out. Then we might be able to be in a stable position when we can say, 'Let's try to do these space bubble concerts.' "

Coyne added the group are going to do their utmost to "work it out" to stage the shows in January, but concluded, "I don't want anybody to think this is some kind of f**king freak party. It's a very restricted, weird event. But the weirdness is so we can enjoy a concert before putting our families and everybody at risk. And I think it can actually work, but just not when it's this serious here."

You can share this post!

Justin Bieber Had to Swim in Freezing Lake After Jet-Ski and Rescue Boat Broke Down

Jake Paul Challenges Conor McGregor After Knocking Out Nate Robinson
Related Posts
Wayne Coyne Pleads With Fans Against 'Scalper Tickets' Purchase Over Space Bubble Concerts

Wayne Coyne Pleads With Fans Against 'Scalper Tickets' Purchase Over Space Bubble Concerts

Most Read
Quando Rondo Shuts Down Instagram and Twitter After Accused of Lying About Canceled Show
Music

Quando Rondo Shuts Down Instagram and Twitter After Accused of Lying About Canceled Show

Artist of the Week: Morgan Wallen

Artist of the Week: Morgan Wallen

Chris Brown Wins Big at 2020 Soul Train Awards

Chris Brown Wins Big at 2020 Soul Train Awards

BTS Beats Megan Thee Stallion to Land Atop Billboard 200 With 'Be'

BTS Beats Megan Thee Stallion to Land Atop Billboard 200 With 'Be'

Lil Nas X and Miley Cyrus to Stage Holiday Concert Specials for Amazon Music

Lil Nas X and Miley Cyrus to Stage Holiday Concert Specials for Amazon Music

Rufus Wainwright to Extend Livestream Tour to Mid-March 2021

Rufus Wainwright to Extend Livestream Tour to Mid-March 2021

Miley Cyrus 'Outgrown Blame' Despite Frustration Over Album Shipping Delay

Miley Cyrus 'Outgrown Blame' Despite Frustration Over Album Shipping Delay

Chase Rice Faces Outrage for Joking He Has Covid-19 While Announcing New Single

Chase Rice Faces Outrage for Joking He Has Covid-19 While Announcing New Single

Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, The Weeknd Are Spotify's Most-Streamed Artists of 2020

Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, The Weeknd Are Spotify's Most-Streamed Artists of 2020

Phoebe Bridgers Recruits Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Paul Mescal for 'Savior Complex' Music Video

Phoebe Bridgers Recruits Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Paul Mescal for 'Savior Complex' Music Video

Lil Nas X Almost Missed Out on 'Old Town Road' Blessings Due to 'What Other People Were Saying'

Lil Nas X Almost Missed Out on 'Old Town Road' Blessings Due to 'What Other People Were Saying'

Rita Ora's Songs Banned on Radio Station After She Broke Covid-19 Lockdown Rules

Rita Ora's Songs Banned on Radio Station After She Broke Covid-19 Lockdown Rules

The Flaming Lips Put 'Space Bubble' Concerts on Hold Due to Spike in Covid-19 Cases

The Flaming Lips Put 'Space Bubble' Concerts on Hold Due to Spike in Covid-19 Cases