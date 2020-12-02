Mulatto Denies Colorism Remarks: 'Stop With the False Narrative'

Instagram Celebrity

While it remains to be seen what exactly 'B***h From Da Souf' says on Clubhouse app, some Internet users quickly drag the female emcee for allegedly saying that colorism isn't real.

Dec 2, 2020

AceShowbiz - Mulatto has been involved in yet another controversy. The "B***h From Da Souf" rapper landed in hot water after allegedly saying that colorism isn't real during an interview on Clubhouse.

While it remains to be seen what exactly Mulatto said on the app, some Internet users quickly dragged Mulatto over the alleged offensive remarks. "So Mulatto said that colorism doesn't exist but goes by Mulatto...am I understanding correctly?" one critic wrote on Twitter on Tuesday, December 1. Another person added, "Mulatto digging herself in a bigger hole than she thinks."

"Every week Mulatto trending bout some bulls**t, that's that Karen slowly coming out her," another user commented. Comparing Mulatto to Doja Cat, who was previously involved in similar controversy, a person said, "Y'all should be giving Mulatto the same energy y'all gave Doja Cat. The only reason why Doja got so much hate is bc she dated a white guy, and bc Mulatto mainly associates with Black men (and Black men usually don't care about being fetishized by mixed/nb women) she gets excused."

Seemingly tired of defending Mulatto, a fan said, "ok mulatto baby i can't defend you anymore you just digging yourself a bigger hole every week." Another user slammed the femcee, "You should just automatically assume any person calling themselves 'Mulatto' is a colorist.... Like, you couldn't come up with something else, Miss. Lousiana Purchase??" referring to a racial term for people of mixed white and black ancestry.

However, Mulatto was quick to set the record straight. Denying ever saying such things, the hip-hop star tweeted, "I WOULD NEVER SAY NO S**t LIKE COLORISM DOESN'T EXIST!" In another tweet, she went on to urge, "Please stop with the false narrative!"

This arrives after the hip-hop star revealed that she's considering to change her name due to backlash over her name. "I can't say too much because we're working on something right now, but I would be lying to say it hasn't crossed my mind before," she shared with HipHopDX. "It is a controversy that I hear and see every day as far as my name goes, so I would be lying to say no I never thought of that. But I can't say too much because right now, it's going to be a part of something bigger."

Prior to this, Mulatto faced criticism after she called herself black as she was being accused of trying hard to be one. "I ain't ever heard a black woman call themselves a mulatto," one blasted the raptress, whose real name is Alyssa Michelle Stephen. "Beloved, do you even know where the term 'Mulatto' comes from?" another similarly responded.