Ryan Sutter Assures He Does Not Have Anything Contagious as He Lists Symptoms of Mystery Illness

Instagram Celebrity

Days after his wife Trista Sutter revealed his health battle, the 'Bachelorette' alum offers some background to his situation and adds that he is humbled by the outpouring of support.

Dec 2, 2020

AceShowbiz - Ryan Sutter has offered more details about his mystery illness. Just days after his wife Trista Sutter came forward about his health battle, "The Bachelorette" alum informed fans about the symptoms that had been plaguing him, but assured them that he does not have anything contagious.

"I am not taking any medications, maintain a healthy diet and am doing my best to get rest. Most days I feel about 70%. Somedays I feel a bit better and somedays I can barely get out of bed," the 46-year-old shared via Instagram on Tuesday, December 1. "I don't believe I have anything contagious as no one else in my family has been sick nor has anyone I have worked with or associated with been sick."

Ryan began his lengthy message by revealing when he started to feel sick. "In February I started my fire career over and began an 18 week fire academy with Denver Fire. Towards the end of that process I felt more and more worn out and began feeling occasional 'flu like' symptoms," he explained. "I was tested for COVID multiple times but never tested positive."

"Though I am functional and continue to work my regular fire schedule, I am experiencing a battery of symptoms which include: fatigue - sometimes almost paralyzing, deep body and muscle aches, fevers, night sweats, full body itching with no rash, headaches, neck and throat swelling, congestion, light headedness, nausea, and just general all around not feeling good," he continued. "I have had several blood tests and a CT scan. I have a high ANA Titer and low WBC but nothing else has proven anything conclusive."

The Bachelor Nation star followed the post up with another one in which he shared, "I appear to be sick for some unknown reason. I do not appear to be alone in this experience." He added, "The struggle to find answers in the medical world and support through the insurance industry is frustrating and lacking. One must truly and persistently advocate for himself/herself if they hope to find answers or, at the very least, rule out possibilities."

Ryan concluded his series of posts with a third one that displayed a photo of him with Trista. "I have spent the better part of my life challenging my personal limits. As a result I feel well prepared to take on my current health situation. I have a strong support group and the best wife in the world," he stated in the caption.

"Please don't worry about me. I will be fine," he assured. "If you must worry, worry about each other. Support each other. Be there for each other. The outpouring of support I have received has been humbling and therapeutic. I could not be more grateful. I can not imagine the healing power that amount of love and caring would have on the world should we all choose to apply it? Maybe let’s find out…"

Ryan's message came two days after his wife Trista divulged on social media that both of them have been "struggling for months." Though so, she promised to keep looking for answers for her spouse's health issue. "We're going to keep searching for answers and doctors who will actually listen," she vowed in one of her Instagram Story posts.