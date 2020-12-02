 
 

Tyrese Gibson Claims He and Dwayne Johnson Have 'Peaced Up' Over 'Fast and Furious' Feud

Tyrese Gibson Claims He and Dwayne Johnson Have 'Peaced Up' Over 'Fast and Furious' Feud
WENN/Brian To
Movie

The actor known for his portrayal of Roman Pearce in the action film series makes the confession during an appearance on Comedy Central's 'Stir Crazy with Josh Horowitz'.

  • Dec 2, 2020

AceShowbiz - Tyrese Gibson and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson have ended their long-standing feud following a recent phone chat.

The pair fell out in 2017 after Johnson took aim at the work ethic of his "Fast and Furious" co-stars in an interview and then signed on to make franchise spin-off "Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw" with Jason Statham, but now Gibson insists he and the former wrestler have "peaced up."

"We talked for, like, four hours about three weeks ago," Gibson said during an appearance on Comedy Central's "Stir Crazy with Josh Horowitz".

Despite having patched things up with Johnson, Gibson won't follow the footsteps of the former wrestler by having his own "Fast and Furious" franchise. "What's interesting about 'The Fast and The Furious' is it's not about any of us individually. We're like the UN at this point. Everyone gets to go to the theater and say, 'He and she looks like me.' If I did it with [Ludacris' Tej], then who are we going to play off of? I could not just make it about me. I just could not," he said in the interview.

  See also...

Tyrese blamed Johnson's film for pushing back the release date of the most recent "Fast and Furious" movie, telling TMZ at the time, "I just got a problem with Dwayne. It appears that he's being selfish. It appears that he's so focused on furthering his own self-interests. He's making decisions from the seat that he's sitting in."

Johnson addressed the feud in 2018, joking, "I always feel like a beef requires two people to actually jump in it, and it was really one-sided, and he had voiced his opinion a lot on social media."

"Apparently, he was going through some stuff too in his personal life. We haven't talked and I don't see where we would, and to me, there's no need to have a conversation."

You can share this post!

Ryan Sutter Assures He Does Not Have Anything Contagious as He Lists Symptoms of Mystery Illness

Lily Collins Relies on Imagination to Play Herman J. Mankiewicz's Secretary in 'Mank'
Related Posts
'Fast and Furious' Saga to End With 11th Film, Justin Lin to Direct Final Two Installments

'Fast and Furious' Saga to End With 11th Film, Justin Lin to Direct Final Two Installments

'Fast and Furious 9' Steers Clear of 'No Time to Die' With Memorial Day Release

'Fast and Furious 9' Steers Clear of 'No Time to Die' With Memorial Day Release

'Fast and Furious 9' Going to Outer Space, Michelle Rodriguez Confirms

'Fast and Furious 9' Going to Outer Space, Michelle Rodriguez Confirms

'Fast and Furious 9' Release Date Rescheduled to April 2021

'Fast and Furious 9' Release Date Rescheduled to April 2021

Most Read
Isla Fisher and Keith Urban to Voice New Animated Movie
Movie

Isla Fisher and Keith Urban to Voice New Animated Movie

Beyonce Urged to Respond to Subpoena Over 'Black Is King' Shelter Island Lawsuit

Beyonce Urged to Respond to Subpoena Over 'Black Is King' Shelter Island Lawsuit

'Black Panther' Gets New Opening Credits in Honor of Chadwick Boseman's Birthday

'Black Panther' Gets New Opening Credits in Honor of Chadwick Boseman's Birthday

Kristen Stewart Gets 'Happiest Season' Role Thanks to 2017 'SNL' Monologue

Kristen Stewart Gets 'Happiest Season' Role Thanks to 2017 'SNL' Monologue

George Clooney Details Reason Behind Casting of Gregory Peck's Grandson for 'The Midnight Sky'

George Clooney Details Reason Behind Casting of Gregory Peck's Grandson for 'The Midnight Sky'

Maggie Smith to Take Lead in Film Version of 'A German Life'

Maggie Smith to Take Lead in Film Version of 'A German Life'

'Thor: Love and Thunder' Director Sparks Speculation of a Dead Character's Return

'Thor: Love and Thunder' Director Sparks Speculation of a Dead Character's Return

Miles Teller Claims His Wife Was Reduced to Tears Watching 'Top Gun: Maverick'

Miles Teller Claims His Wife Was Reduced to Tears Watching 'Top Gun: Maverick'

George Clooney Turning Down Movie Role to Avoid Infecting Asthmatic Son With Covid-19

George Clooney Turning Down Movie Role to Avoid Infecting Asthmatic Son With Covid-19

James Corden Slammed for 'Offensive' Gay Portrayal in 'The Prom'

James Corden Slammed for 'Offensive' Gay Portrayal in 'The Prom'

Lily Collins Relies on Imagination to Play Herman J. Mankiewicz's Secretary in 'Mank'

Lily Collins Relies on Imagination to Play Herman J. Mankiewicz's Secretary in 'Mank'

Tyrese Gibson Claims He and Dwayne Johnson Have 'Peaced Up' Over 'Fast and Furious' Feud

Tyrese Gibson Claims He and Dwayne Johnson Have 'Peaced Up' Over 'Fast and Furious' Feud