Malik Beasley Allegedly Cheats on Wife With Another Woman Before Spotted With Larsa Pippen

Instagram Celebrity

The second woman, who claims to have had a full on relationship with the NBA star, is upset after finding out his relationship with Larsa on social media, the same way his wife did.

Dec 2, 2020

AceShowbiz - Married basketball player Malik Beasley was allegedly cheating on his wife with another woman before he was spotted with Larsa Pippen. The second woman named Alina was reportedly also blindsided by the NBA star's relationship with the former reality TV star.

A source tells The Shade Room that Malik and the woman's relationship began with him sliding into her DMs. The site provides the receipts, which are screenshots of their alleged text conversation. In one of their exchanges, he asked her to catch a flight and visit him where he was.

He allegedly also sent her an email in which he promised to always take care of her. "I wanna talk late with you., I want you to watch me play... etc .. if you let me I can take care of you monthly of you know what I mean," read part of the email. "I real deal don't want you working there anymore I want you to myself."

The source adds that they had a full on relationship and that Alina has been inside his home, met his son and slept in the same bed he shares (or now shared) with his wife. She claims that Malik gave her over $2K, would speak to her everyday and confided in her.

But things reportedly took a drastic turn after Malik went to Miami during the Thanksgiving holiday. He ghosted her since then and she only found out about his relationship with Larsa via social media, the same way his wife did.

Malik and Larsa sparked affair rumors after they were spotted hanging out in Miami on November 23. The photos, which only surfaced on Tuesday, December 1, showed the pair holding hands while strolling through what looks like a mall.

According to TMZ, Malik's wife, Instagram model Montana Yao, had expected him to be home in Minnesota for his 24th birthday on November 26, but he didn't make it back and it left her disappointed. She is reportedly upset after seeing the pictures of the Minnesota Timberwolves player with the 46-year-old ex-wife of Scottie Pippen.

Seemingly addressing her husband's cheating scandal, Montana took to Instagram Stories to share some cryptic posts. She appeared to shade Malik as writing, "Wow... I don't even know this man... this is wild y'all I'm seeing it for the first time just like y'all."

"I've always and will forever remain true to who I am and God has never let me down the truth always comes out one way or another...," she added in another post. "Appreciate all the love y'all for real."

Neither Malik nor Larsa has responded to the affair allegations.