 
 

Nikki Bella Congratulates Ex-Fiance John Cena for His Wedding: 'I'm Very, Very Happy for You'

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza/Avalon
The subject is brought into the topic after podcast host Lisa Vanderpump reads a question from a fan who asks if Nikki has congratulated the WWE star/actor on his secret ceremony.

  • Dec 2, 2020

AceShowbiz - Nikki Bella has finally reacted to John Cena's wedding to product manager Shay Shariatzadeh. Nearly two months after the pair's wedding ceremony in October, Nikki sent a congratulatory message for them during her appearance in the December 1 episode of "All Things Vanderpump" podcast.

The subject was brought into the topic after host Lisa Vanderpump read a question from a fan who asked if Nikki had congratulated John on his secret ceremony. To that, the 37-year-old former WWE star admitted, "I haven't... but yeah, I didn't." She then genuinely asked, "Are there rules? Am I supposed to? Should I send flowers?"

Chiming in, Nikki's twin sister Brie Bella revealed that it was never a thing for her as neither she nor her ex congratulated one another when they got married. With the help from Lisa, who suggested her to "get out of this elegantly" with a sincere message, Nikki said, "John, congratulations on your wedding. I'm very, very happy for you."

Later in the episode, Nikki also explained why she and John ended their six-year relationship back in July 2018. "I Really wanted to be a mom and he didn't want to be a father. But then in the end, he was like, 'Look, I will give you a kid,' but I knew deep down in his heart it's not what he wanted," so she divulged. "And I was so afraid that years down the road, he would just have regrets and resent me for making him a father."

Nikki and John called off their engagement in April 2018 before ending their romantic relationship altogether later in the summer. John dated Shay a year later before they exchanged vows in October as they were spotted outside a courthouse after applying for a marriage license on October 9.

It was later reported that the lovebirds had secretly tied the knot in a private ceremony in Tampa on Monday, October 12. While he didn't confirm the report, John seemed to hint at his newlywed status as he shared a cryptic quote on Twitter, " 'I will be happy if I only get (x).' This is a great way to mold an entire life spent chasing happiness and never finding joy."

