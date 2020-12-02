 
 

Rita Ora Calls Off TV Interview Following Backlash Over Lockdown Rule Violation

Rita Ora Calls Off TV Interview Following Backlash Over Lockdown Rule Violation
Instagram
TV

The 'Hot Right Now' singer has decided to back out of a scheduled television interview on 'The Jonathan Ross Show' after she violated Covid-19 lockdown rules.

  • Dec 2, 2020

AceShowbiz - Rita Ora has pulled out of an appearance on top-rated U.K. chat programme "The Jonathan Ross Show" after she was slammed for hosting an illegal 30th birthday party during lockdown.

The singer, whose mother is a frontline health worker, has apologised for inviting friends to a party at Casa Cruz in London on Saturday (28Nov20) - four days before London's lockdown was lifted, and she has since paid a hefty fine to police for breaking the rules.

A spokesman for the Metropolitan Police told MailOnline, "Police were called at 21:10hrs on Saturday, 28 November to reports of a potential breach of Covid regulations at a commercial premises in Clarendon Road, W11. Officers attended and carried out enquiries at the scene. They found no record of any offence being committed."

London's strict lockdown will end on Wednesday.

  See also...

In her apology, Rita called her actions a "serious and inexcusable error of judgment."

She wrote, "It was a spur of the moment decision made with the misguided view that we were coming out of lockdown and this would be OK... I'm deeply sorry for breaking the rules and in turn understand that this puts people at risk. This was a serious and inexcusable error of judgement. Given the restrictions, I realise how irresponsible these actions were and I take full responsibility."

"I feel particularly embarrassed knowing first-hand how hard people have worked to combat this terrible illness and being fully aware of the sacrifices that people and businesses have made to help keep us all safe. Even though this won't make it right, I want to sincerely apologise."

Ora was reportedly set to appear on Ross' weekly show before Christmas.

You can share this post!

Miley Cyrus, Patricia Arquette and More Support Ellen Page After Transgender Reveal

Kerry Katona Reveals Her Battle With Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
Related Posts
Rita Ora Apologizes Following Backlash for Violating Lockdown Rules With 30th Birthday Party

Rita Ora Apologizes Following Backlash for Violating Lockdown Rules With 30th Birthday Party

Rita Ora Under Fire for 'Selfish' Birthday Party Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Rita Ora Under Fire for 'Selfish' Birthday Party Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Rita Ora Stunned by Surprise Birthday Message From Mariah Carey, Mick Jagger, Lionel Richie and More

Rita Ora Stunned by Surprise Birthday Message From Mariah Carey, Mick Jagger, Lionel Richie and More

Rita Ora Glams Up as She Celebrates 30th Birthday With Lavish House Party

Rita Ora Glams Up as She Celebrates 30th Birthday With Lavish House Party

Most Read
The CW Shuts Down 'The Flash' Season 7 Production Following Positive COVID-19 Test
TV

The CW Shuts Down 'The Flash' Season 7 Production Following Positive COVID-19 Test

Rozie Perez Admits to Initially Turn Down 'The Flight Attendant' Over Flying Anxiety

Rozie Perez Admits to Initially Turn Down 'The Flight Attendant' Over Flying Anxiety

'Saved by the Bell' Producers Sorry for Making Fun of Selena Gomez Kidney Transplant

'Saved by the Bell' Producers Sorry for Making Fun of Selena Gomez Kidney Transplant

'RHOP': Karen Huger Leaves Her Own Party After Being Confronted Over Monique Samuels Invite

'RHOP': Karen Huger Leaves Her Own Party After Being Confronted Over Monique Samuels Invite

Emilia Clarke Left 'Game of Thrones' Director in Awe With Impromptu Valyrian Monologue

Emilia Clarke Left 'Game of Thrones' Director in Awe With Impromptu Valyrian Monologue

Carrie Underwood Confesses She Came Close to Ditch Her 'American Idol' Journey

Carrie Underwood Confesses She Came Close to Ditch Her 'American Idol' Journey

'Disney Holiday Singalong': Katy Perry Dresses Up as Christmas Tree, BTS Offers Solid Performance

'Disney Holiday Singalong': Katy Perry Dresses Up as Christmas Tree, BTS Offers Solid Performance

'The Voice' Recap: Four-Way Knockouts Winner Is Revealed, Live Shows Begin

'The Voice' Recap: Four-Way Knockouts Winner Is Revealed, Live Shows Begin

Garcelle Beauvais Details COVID-19 Scare on 'RHOBH' Production

Garcelle Beauvais Details COVID-19 Scare on 'RHOBH' Production

Cate Blanchett's 'Stateless' Sweeps 2020 AACTA Awards With Multiple Wins

Cate Blanchett's 'Stateless' Sweeps 2020 AACTA Awards With Multiple Wins

'The Stand' Director Unveils Why Marilyn Manson's The Kid Met Chopping Block

'The Stand' Director Unveils Why Marilyn Manson's The Kid Met Chopping Block

Andy Samberg Insists 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Will Be Honest About Police Brutality

Andy Samberg Insists 'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' Will Be Honest About Police Brutality

'Saved by the Bell' Deletes Controversial Scene About Selena Gomez's Kidney Surgery

'Saved by the Bell' Deletes Controversial Scene About Selena Gomez's Kidney Surgery