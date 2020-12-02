Billie Eilish Reveals Her Struggle With 'Identity Crisis'

WENN Celebrity

The 'Bad Guy' hitmaker admits she is having an 'identity crisis' as she experiments with different fashion styles while living under public scrutiny and figuring out her preferred look.

AceShowbiz - Pop star Billie Eilish has been struggling with an "identity crisis" as she experiments with different fashion styles.

The "Bad Guy" hitmaker has become known for her baggy and oversized clothing onstage and on the red carpet, but the 18 year old admits it's far from her signature style because she's still figuring out her preferred look.

Asked to describe her style in three words for her fourth annual Time Capsule video chat with Vanity Fair, she said, "Billie Eilish parody."

Explaining her answer, she continued, "For a while now I have been really having an identity crisis a little. I think it was (last) December. I did some radio show performance, and the entire show I felt like I was pretending to be Billie Eilish."

"I'm literally 18," she shared. "It's funny that I'm expected to have found myself and stick with it. I'm trying different things out."

Something else she's experimented with is skin art, an aspiration she had previously expressed in her 2019 video - although she suggests her new ink is located in an intimate place on her body.

"I did get a tattoo," the singer smiled. "But you won't ever see it."

During the interview, the singer also addressed the trolls that body-shamed her over her picture in tank top. "There's this picture of me running from my car to my brother's front door on like a 110 degree day in a tank top. And people were like, 'Damn, Billie got fat!' " she said. "And I'm like, 'Nope, this is how I look, you've just never seen it before!' So that's the most current [rumor]."