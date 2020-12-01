 
 

Rufus Wainwright to Extend Livestream Tour to Mid-March 2021

Rufus Wainwright to Extend Livestream Tour to Mid-March 2021
Instagram
Music

Having kept fans entertained during the coronavirus shutdown, the 'Trouble in Paradise' singer plans to kick off the new leg of his Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective! 2021 on January 8.

  • Dec 1, 2020

AceShowbiz - Singer Rufus Wainwright is extending his virtual tour well into 2021 as he continues to revisit albums from his back catalogue for concert livestreams.

The musician has been keeping fans entertained during the coronavirus shutdown by performing his old releases in full and in chronological order from the comfort of his own home, and he plans to keep the weekly events going for a few more months.

He will kick off the new leg of his Rufus-Retro-Wainwright-Spective! 2021 on 8 January, when he will sing the first half of his 2007 album Release the Stars, and continue the tunes on 15 January.

"All Days are Nights: Songs for Lulu" will be performed in another pair of shows on 22 and 28 January, while he will follow that up with "Out of the Game" gigs on 5 and 12 February.

He will round out the trek with "Take All My Loves: 9 Shakespeare Sonnets" on 19 February, "Rufus at the Movies" (Soundtrack Songs) on 28 February, and belt out tracks from "Unfollow the Rules", his recent Grammy-nominated release, on 4 and 12 March.

  See also...

He will be joined by guitarist Brian Green and keyboardist/pianist Jacob Mann for the upcoming shows, and host a special guest for each date.

"I did not expect to have so much fun redoing my first four albums with Brian and Jacob on guitar and piano in October and November," Rufus shares in a statement.

"So many songs I had not performed live in decades as I always thought they needed a large band but they actually hold up quite well in this very intimate living room setting."

"I wasn't sure how fans would react and whether anyone would buy tickets. Well, my fans have and I am incredibly grateful for their support and for the opportunity to go all the way on this road to my last album."

"I am so excited that 'Unfollow the Rules' was just nominated for a Grammy and I would love to actually end this retrospective as a Grammy winner," he adds. "But even without I feel I have won a lot through this experience."

For tickets and more information, visit: https://rufuswainwright.com/tour/.

You can share this post!

George Clooney Details Reason Behind Casting of Gregory Peck's Grandson for 'The Midnight Sky'

Lil Nas X and Miley Cyrus to Stage Holiday Concert Specials for Amazon Music
Related Posts
Rufus Wainwright Plots Weekly Virtual Concert to Replace Tour

Rufus Wainwright Plots Weekly Virtual Concert to Replace Tour

Rufus Wainwright Previews New Album at Paramour Mansion Livestream

Rufus Wainwright Previews New Album at Paramour Mansion Livestream

Most Read
The XX's Romy Madley Croft Afraid to Write Gay Love Songs When She Was Younger
Music

The XX's Romy Madley Croft Afraid to Write Gay Love Songs When She Was Younger

Imelda Staunton and Husband Jim Carter Tapped for Online Christmas Show

Imelda Staunton and Husband Jim Carter Tapped for Online Christmas Show

Bad Bunny Credits New Album for Preventing Him From Turning Into Zombie During Pandemic

Bad Bunny Credits New Album for Preventing Him From Turning Into Zombie During Pandemic

Eric Clapton Joins Forces With Van Morrison to Do Anti-Lockdown Charity Single

Eric Clapton Joins Forces With Van Morrison to Do Anti-Lockdown Charity Single

Artist of the Week: Morgan Wallen

Artist of the Week: Morgan Wallen

Alanis Morissette Shares Hope for Her Cover of John Lennon and Yoko Ono's Christmas Classic

Alanis Morissette Shares Hope for Her Cover of John Lennon and Yoko Ono's Christmas Classic

Quando Rondo Shuts Down Instagram and Twitter After Accused of Lying About Canceled Show

Quando Rondo Shuts Down Instagram and Twitter After Accused of Lying About Canceled Show

George Harrison's 'All Things Must Pass' Gets New Stereo Mix on Anniversary of His Death

George Harrison's 'All Things Must Pass' Gets New Stereo Mix on Anniversary of His Death

Mariah Carey Taps Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Snoop Dogg and More for Christmas Special

Mariah Carey Taps Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Snoop Dogg and More for Christmas Special

Chris Brown Wins Big at 2020 Soul Train Awards

Chris Brown Wins Big at 2020 Soul Train Awards

BTS Beats Megan Thee Stallion to Land Atop Billboard 200 With 'Be'

BTS Beats Megan Thee Stallion to Land Atop Billboard 200 With 'Be'

Halsey Accuses Grammys of Accepting Bribes in Response to 2021 Nomination Snub

Halsey Accuses Grammys of Accepting Bribes in Response to 2021 Nomination Snub

Lil Nas X and Miley Cyrus to Stage Holiday Concert Specials for Amazon Music

Lil Nas X and Miley Cyrus to Stage Holiday Concert Specials for Amazon Music