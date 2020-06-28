 
 

Rufus Wainwright Previews New Album at Paramour Mansion Livestream

The 'Rules and Regulations' singer is giving his fans a sneak peek into his upcoming studio album at a livestream concert taking place at Paramour's ballroom in Los Angeles.

  • Jun 28, 2020

AceShowbiz - Singer/songwriter Rufus Wainwright will preview his new album, "Unfollow the Rules", by performing it in its entirety during a livestream concert on Saturday, June 27, 2020.

The "Cigarettes & Chocolate" singer will take over Paramour Mansion's ballroom in Los Angeles for the special virtual concert, accompanied by piano, guitar and a string section.

The livestream will premiere on the All Arts' Facebook page from 2 P.M. ET.

"The Paramour Session will show a completely different side of Unfollow the Rules," Wainwright said in a statement. "Acoustic, stripped back, sparser, but in a Rufus Wainwrightian sense of course."

"Good songs can survive in many different environments. I want my fans to have an opportunity to hear the music live when the album comes out. The only way we can do this responsibly during these times is with acoustic instruments, and fewer musicians in a large space, where everyone can be six feet or more apart, with a super small crew."

"Rather than attempting to imitate the sound of the album, I think it's both more responsible and more creatively interesting to try something new. There are no drums, no effects, no bass, no horns, no flutes, no back-up vocals - only strings that are bowed, picked, hammered, or strummed, and my voice. Let’s hope less is more. Of course, it helps that we are filming and livestreaming this from the gorgeous ballroom of the Paramour Estate."

Wainwright will release "Unfollow the Rules" on July 10, 2020.

