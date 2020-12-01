 
 

Rita Ora Apologizes Following Backlash for Violating Lockdown Rules With 30th Birthday Party

Rita Ora Apologizes Following Backlash for Violating Lockdown Rules With 30th Birthday Party
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Hot Right Now' singer is 'deeply sorry' after sparking backlash for hosting a party with a group of friends in a Notting Hill restaurant to celebrate her 30th birthday.

  • Dec 1, 2020

AceShowbiz - Rita Ora has issued an apology after breaking London lockdown rules for her 30th birthday party on Saturday night (28Nov20), calling it a "serious and inexcusable error of judgement."

Pictures obtained by Britain's The Sun newspaper showed the "Hot Right Now" star partying with a group of around 30 friends, including Cara and Poppy Delevingne, at Casa Cruz restaurant in Notting Hill.

The party clearly went against national restrictions put in place until Wednesday (02Dec20) amid the coronavirus pandemic, which forbids people from mixing indoors with members of other households, and could potentially cost Casa Cruz £10,000 ($13,197) if it was their fourth breach of the rules.

Following backlash surrounding her party, Rita took to her Instagram Story on Monday to apologise, writing, "Hello all, I attended a small gathering with some friends to celebrate my 30th birthday. It was a spur of the moment decision made with the misguided view that we were coming out of lockdown and this would be OK."

  See also...

"I'm deeply sorry for breaking the rules and in turn understand that this puts people at risk. This was a serious and inexcusable error of judgement. Given the restrictions, I realise how irresponsible these actions were and I take full responsibility."

Touching on the fact that her psychiatrist mother had returned to work as a doctor on the frontline amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Rita continued, "I feel particularly embarrassed knowing first-hand how hard people have worked to combat this terrible illness and being fully aware of the sacrifices that people and businesses have made to help keep us all safe. Even though this won’t make it right, I want to sincerely apologise."

At one point on Saturday evening, police officers were seen attending the venue - peering through the window and trying to open a heavy metal door.

A spokesperson for The Metropolitan Police told the publication, "Police were called at 9.10pm on Saturday to reports of a potential breach of Covid regulations in W11."

You can share this post!

Asian Doll Shuts Down Rumors About King Von and NBA YoungBoy Beef

Dave Prowse's Daughter Reveals the Actor Died of Covid-19
Related Posts
Rita Ora Under Fire for 'Selfish' Birthday Party Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Rita Ora Under Fire for 'Selfish' Birthday Party Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Rita Ora Stunned by Surprise Birthday Message From Mariah Carey, Mick Jagger, Lionel Richie and More

Rita Ora Stunned by Surprise Birthday Message From Mariah Carey, Mick Jagger, Lionel Richie and More

Rita Ora Glams Up as She Celebrates 30th Birthday With Lavish House Party

Rita Ora Glams Up as She Celebrates 30th Birthday With Lavish House Party

Rita Ora and Doja Cat Serving Looks at 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards

Rita Ora and Doja Cat Serving Looks at 2020 MTV Europe Music Awards

Most Read
Dakota Johnson Hailed for 'Destroying' Ellen DeGeneres One Year Ago
Celebrity

Dakota Johnson Hailed for 'Destroying' Ellen DeGeneres One Year Ago

Taissa Farmiga of 'American Horror Story' Secretly Married to Hadley Klein for Over Three Months

Taissa Farmiga of 'American Horror Story' Secretly Married to Hadley Klein for Over Three Months

NASCAR's William 'Rowdy' Harrell and Wife Killed in Car Crash During Honeymoon

NASCAR's William 'Rowdy' Harrell and Wife Killed in Car Crash During Honeymoon

Boosie Badazz Hosting Thanksgiving Bash in Wheelchair After Getting Shot

Boosie Badazz Hosting Thanksgiving Bash in Wheelchair After Getting Shot

Demi Lovato Called Cringe Over Turkey Thanksgiving Post After Visiting Farm Sanctuary

Demi Lovato Called Cringe Over Turkey Thanksgiving Post After Visiting Farm Sanctuary

Ted Nugent Calls Football Players 'Soulless' and 'Stupid' for Kneeling During National Anthem

Ted Nugent Calls Football Players 'Soulless' and 'Stupid' for Kneeling During National Anthem

Waka Flocka Flame Slams Tory Lanez for Joking About Funeral

Waka Flocka Flame Slams Tory Lanez for Joking About Funeral

Pia Miller Engaged to Boyfriend After a Year of Dating

Pia Miller Engaged to Boyfriend After a Year of Dating

Issa Rae Explains Why Kamala Harris' Election Win Is Monumental for Black Women

Issa Rae Explains Why Kamala Harris' Election Win Is Monumental for Black Women

John Legend Feels 'So So Grateful' to Have Wife Chrissy Teigen and Kids on Thanksgiving

John Legend Feels 'So So Grateful' to Have Wife Chrissy Teigen and Kids on Thanksgiving

Kodak Black Vows to Donate $1M If Donald Trump Grants Him Pardon

Kodak Black Vows to Donate $1M If Donald Trump Grants Him Pardon

Kevin Hart Asks People to Stop the 'False Narrative' Amid Backlash Over 'H**' Joke About Daughter

Kevin Hart Asks People to Stop the 'False Narrative' Amid Backlash Over 'H**' Joke About Daughter

Kaley Cuoco Mourning the Loss of Her Dog

Kaley Cuoco Mourning the Loss of Her Dog