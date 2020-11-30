 
 

Ice-T Shades Anti-Masker Father-in-Law After Serious COVID-19 Battle

The 'Law and Order: SVU' star uses his wife Coco Austin's father Steve as an example of how someone who takes coronavirus lightly ends up being stricken by the disease.

  Nov 30, 2020

AceShowbiz - Ice-T has ousted his father-in-law Steve Austin as a "serious" anti-masker following the latter's tough battle with COVID-19. Reminding his fans and followers the importance of using the masks amid the ongoing pandemic, the rapper-turned-actor has used his wife Coco Austin's father as an example of how someone who takes coronavirus lightly ends up being stricken by the disease.

"My father-in-law 'Coco's dad' was a serious 'No Masker' COVID hit him," he tweeted on Sunday, November 29. Stressing how serious Steve's condition at the time, he wrote, "Pneumonia in both lungs.. 40 days in ICU close to death.. Now he's on Oxygen indefinitely." He added though, "Ohhh he's a Believer now.. #COVIDisNotAGame."

Ice-T also took time to respond to some of his followers who shared their thought on his post. When one person said that some people have to "learn the hard way," the "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" star replied, "Some people think a Mask is a sign of weakness.. My homie @BrotherMob who had it, told me.. 'Ice, your Gangster can't fight this s**t.....' I heard him loud and clear!"

Another fan blasted the non-maskers and Ice-T seemed to blame President Donald Trump for setting the bad example. "Honestly.. A lot of no maskers only do it because they're listening to the President.. Just sayin," he wrote. The 62-year-old quickly noted that he doesn't wish ill on anyone, adding, "I would NEVER wish ANYONE sickness... I don't need that Karma."

It's not the first time for Ice-T to shade his father-in-law as an anti-masker as he told Jimmy Fallon in July about Steve's tough road to recovery after testing positive for coronavirus back in June, "It took him a month to make it out of the hospital. Now he's home, but his lungs are damaged indefinitely."

He suggested wearing a face mask may have helped prevent Steve's medical emergency, adding, "Coco's dad is a Harley Davidson-riding, no-masking type of dude. (Coronavirus) put him on his back." He went on sharing his hope that Steve's health scare serves as a warning to others, "There are still non-believers. I've made it through so much in my life, I don't want to die because of this... I'm aware and I'm concerned and I'm cautious."

