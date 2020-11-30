Watch: 6ix9ine and Gervonta Davis Almost Get Physical at the Club

Instagram Celebrity

It remains to be seen how the heated exchange starts but the undefeated boxer has taken to his Instagram Story to address the brief meeting with the Brooklyn rapper, calling him a 'snitch.'

AceShowbiz - Tekashi69 6ix9ine encountered boxer Gervonta Davis on Saturday night, November 28 at a Miami club and that apparently caused an allegedly tense atmosphere. It didn't take long before things got heated between the two as a video showed the "TROLLZ" rapper throwing cash at Gervonta.

In the clip that circulated online, the hip-hop star could be seen standing off against the undefeated boxer from across the club. In addition to throwing money at the boxer to seemingly provoke him, the "GOOBA" hitmaker appeared to be angrily yelling something at Gervonta.

It remains to be seen how the heated exchange started but Gervonta took to his Instagram Story to address the brief meeting with the rapper. "SnitchK," so the athlete wrote, before adding, "You get hit for just being around a mf... but who am I!" Surprisingly, 6ix9ine has yet to clap back at Gervonta.

Although it seemed like things didn't really get physical between the two that night, a fan believed that "69 woulda won" should they fight for real. "6ix9ine is savage y'all gotta give em that," another user opined.

Someone then wrote, "6ix9ine still got that 2018 energy bruh is not worried at all." A person was also amazed at the fact that 6ix9ine was still okay despite his antics, saying, "Lol 6ix9ine gonna stay untouched for the rest of his life." Blasting them for going to a club amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a user commented, "They're both about to be fighting covid."

Tekashi has been staying out of the limelight after releasing his album "TattleTales" back in September. Despite his loud antics on social media, the set appeared to be underperformed when it comes to the sales.

The last time he posted on his Instagram account was almost two months ago. He shared a video of him angrily tearing down advertisements for the album. "My mom still thinks im a winner," so the Brooklyn rapper wrote in the caption.