Cardi B Apologizes After Backlash for Hosting Thanksgiving Dinner With 37 Guests

Instagram/iamcardib Celebrity

The 'WAP' hitmaker assures that she got everyone coming to the gathering tested for COVID-19 after one Twitter user says she 'deserves to be dragged' for her ignorance.

Nov 30, 2020

AceShowbiz - Cardi B was one of those who couldn't miss the chance of spending her time with her loved ones on Thanksgiving. The Grammy Award-winning artist recently hosted a large gathering with 37 guests at her and Offset's home for the Turkey Day, which has since landed her in hot water for ignoring warnings about keeping celebrations small this year due to COVID-19.

Seemingly not realizing her mistake at first, Cardi took to Twitter to brag about the Thanksgiving dinner. "12kids and 25 adults over the holidays. It was lit !!" she tweeted on Sunday, November 29, while sharing photos and videos from the celebration on her Instagram Stories.

People quickly criticized Cardi for her insensitive posts amid the pandemic, with one writing below her tweet, "So what actually was the purpose of specifying the amount of people at your gathering...Knowing that a lot of people couldn't even be with their families. All you could've said was you had a good holiday with your people...and I'm not even one to troll, but read the room."

"I can promise you it's not worth it to everyone else who is affected by your poor choices aka the healthcare workers who you will run to when you're sick," another blasted the 28-year-old raptress over her ignorance. A third user added, "Sis I love you but anyone behaving this way during a pandemic deserves to be dragged."

Responding to the backlash, Cardi then extended her apology on the blue bird app, "Sorry my bad wasn't trying to make nobody feel bad.I just had my family in my home for the first time and it felt so good & uplifted me."

She assured that she made sure everyone coming to her Thanksgiving dinner was free of coronavirus, claiming, "I spent soo much money getting every1 tested but it felt worth it.I wasnt trying to offend no1."

In another tweet, however, she appeared to clap back at the critics as writing, "People be trying tooo hard to be offended.I wonder how they survive the real world," followed by a face with tears of joy emoji.

When one person seemed to sarcastically respond to Cardi's explanation about the safety precaution she took for the bash, she argued that she has been acting responsibly all this time by taking the test regularly, not only for fun activities, but also for works. "ME specially and everyone that works around me get tested literally 4 times a week. Im in the middle of work and Everytime we clock in we MUST GET TESTED !" she stressed.