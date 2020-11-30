 
 

Quando Rondo Shuts Down Instagram and Twitter After Accused of Lying About Canceled Show

Quando Rondo Shuts Down Instagram and Twitter After Accused of Lying About Canceled Show
Instagram
Music

The 'I Remember' rapper deactivates his social media accounts after people notice that the evidence he shares to support his claim about being forced to call off his concert by police is dated January 2018.

  • Nov 30, 2020

AceShowbiz - Quando Rondo has gone social media silent following his canceled show fiasco. The rapper has deactivated his Instagram and Twitter accounts after he was accused of lying about police canceling his show.

The 21-year-old star was scheduled to perform in Georgia on Sunday, November 29. However, he called off the gig at the last minute after the Mayor of Georgia and the police department forced him to do so.

It was said that authorities canceled the show because they believed that Lil Durk and his crew might turn up at the concert, possibly to retaliate for the murder of King Von. Beef between Quando and Durk has been boiling since the former was reportedly involved in the shooting of King Von.

Quando took to Instagram Live on the day of the concert to inform his fans about the cancellation. In the video, he was seen leaving the venue after he got a call that the show had been canceled. He wore what appeared to be a bulletproof vest as saying, "I've been walking out, vest on all type of crazy."

He also shared security footage of himself and his crew allegedly entering the club where he was set to perform that night to prove his claim. The darkly-lit screengrab sees Quando having a conversation with a promoter before the concert shut down.

  See also...

He captioned it, "Macon Show. This Is The Footage From Them Canceling The Show !! If You Listen To This Promoter He Clearly Said We Was There Early !!! Bu Ight."

Many were not buying it though, as they pointed out that the date on his video evidence was for January 1, 2018. After people questioned the validity of the evidence, the "Motivation" emcee has subsequently deactivated his social media accounts.

Meanwhile, Quando's pal has blamed 600Breezy for the show's cancellation, claiming that Breezy reached out to the mayor to call off the performance.

Breezy has been firing shots at Quando on social media after King Von's death, with the former challenging the latter to come to Chicago to perform his new song "End of Story". Breezy additionally wrote on Twitter, "A whole hoe out chea," seemingly directed at Quando.

Quando himself has declared himself not guilty in the fatal shooting of King Von. In his new song "End of Story", he claimed that whatever happened was in self-defense.

You can share this post!

Rita Ora Under Fire for 'Selfish' Birthday Party Amid COVID-19 Lockdown

Report: Melania Trump to Release a 'Big Money' White House Memoir
Most Read
The XX's Romy Madley Croft Afraid to Write Gay Love Songs When She Was Younger
Music

The XX's Romy Madley Croft Afraid to Write Gay Love Songs When She Was Younger

Imelda Staunton and Husband Jim Carter Tapped for Online Christmas Show

Imelda Staunton and Husband Jim Carter Tapped for Online Christmas Show

Jennifer Lopez Enlists Her Kids to Debut New Sultry Song 'In the Morning'

Jennifer Lopez Enlists Her Kids to Debut New Sultry Song 'In the Morning'

Adam Levine Cuts to the Chase in Grammy Nominations Debate

Adam Levine Cuts to the Chase in Grammy Nominations Debate

Dua Lipa and FKA Twigs Team Up for New Song Ahead of Livestream Performance

Dua Lipa and FKA Twigs Team Up for New Song Ahead of Livestream Performance

Eric Clapton Joins Forces With Van Morrison to Do Anti-Lockdown Charity Single

Eric Clapton Joins Forces With Van Morrison to Do Anti-Lockdown Charity Single

Bad Bunny Credits New Album for Preventing Him From Turning Into Zombie During Pandemic

Bad Bunny Credits New Album for Preventing Him From Turning Into Zombie During Pandemic

Alanis Morissette Shares Hope for Her Cover of John Lennon and Yoko Ono's Christmas Classic

Alanis Morissette Shares Hope for Her Cover of John Lennon and Yoko Ono's Christmas Classic

George Harrison's 'All Things Must Pass' Gets New Stereo Mix on Anniversary of His Death

George Harrison's 'All Things Must Pass' Gets New Stereo Mix on Anniversary of His Death

Mariah Carey Taps Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Snoop Dogg and More for Christmas Special

Mariah Carey Taps Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Snoop Dogg and More for Christmas Special

Halsey Accuses Grammys of Accepting Bribes in Response to 2021 Nomination Snub

Halsey Accuses Grammys of Accepting Bribes in Response to 2021 Nomination Snub

Chris Brown Wins Big at 2020 Soul Train Awards

Chris Brown Wins Big at 2020 Soul Train Awards

BTS Beats Megan Thee Stallion to Land Atop Billboard 200 With 'Be'

BTS Beats Megan Thee Stallion to Land Atop Billboard 200 With 'Be'