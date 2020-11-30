Report: Melania Trump to Release a 'Big Money' White House Memoir

WENN/Instar Celebrity

It is also said that President Donald Trump has given his blessing on FLOTUS' tell-all book plan, as an insider claims, 'Her husband is encouraging her' to pen the book.

AceShowbiz - First Lady Melania Trump seemingly will spill the tea about the time she's spending at the White House in a new book. According to a new report, the wife of President Donald Trump is in talks to release a tell-all memoir which will earn her some big money.

"Melania is in meetings to write her White House memoir. And it would be her money - a chance for her to earn on her own," a source claimed to Page Six. The insider further stated that Donald has given his blessing on the plan, saying, "Her husband is encouraging her" to pen the book.

As for how far the progress of the said book is, the informant said, "She's not done, or going as quietly as you might expect. In the wake of Stephanie Winston Wolkoff's betrayal, in both print and on secret tapes, Melania's story could be worth big money."

Stephanie, who used to be Melania's best friend and adviser, published a damning tell-all titled "Melania and Me" in September. FLOTUS responded to the things that Stephanie claimed in the book in an essay that was published on the White House site, calling Stephanie a "dishonest opportunist" who "clung" to her for fame. She also blasted Stephanie for releasing embarrassing tapes of conversations with her, insisting that it was taken "out of context." Additionally, Melania accused Stephanie of "trying to distort my character."

In other news, Melania landed in hot water over her efforts in decorating the White House ahead of Christmas. On Saturday, November 28, FLOTUS took to her Twitter account to post a picture of the people who helped her arrange the Christmas decoration. "This weekend, volunteers from all across America have come to decorate the @WhiteHouse for the holiday season," so Melania captioned the snaps. "Thank you for your time, enthusiasm & devotion to make sure the spirit of peace & joy fill the historic rooms & halls of the People's House! #WHChristmas."

While nothing is wrong with the post, some Internet users always found a way to troll FLOTUS following her husband's defeat in the 2020 election. "Did anyone volunteer to help you start packing? @FLOTUS @WhiteHouse," one mockingly asked. Someone else trolled Melania by quoting her alleged remarks, " 'Who gives a f**k about Christmas?' -- Melania trump.' "

"Gotta love your commitment to posting photos of workers without masks.... if nothing else, you guys are consistent in your irresponsibility," another naysayer said. "I thought you hated Christmas decorations, birther?" one other inquired.

However, some others tried to send Melania some positive messages. "It is going to look so amazingly merry & beautiful when completed. Thanks so much to all our wonderful volunteers & Melania for dedicating their time to bringing the beauty & magic of Christmas to America! Love you, Melania!" one person commented.