Isla Fisher and Keith Urban to Voice New Animated Movie

WENN Movie

The upcoming animated project dubbed a love letter to Australia will be a star-studded affair with Eric Bana, Jackie Weaver, and Guy Pearce among the voice cast members.

Nov 30, 2020

AceShowbiz - Australian stars Isla Fisher, Keith Urban, and Eric Bana are joining forces to add their voices to a new animated project, dubbed a love letter to their homeland.

"Back to the Outback", which will also feature Jackie Weaver, Guy Pearce, and Tim Minchin, will follow a group of animals who escape from the Sydney Zoo, seeking a remote home away from humans.

Fisher will reportedly voice a friendly snake in the film, while Urban will tackle a cane toad, and Minchin will play a koala.

Bana will voice a zookeeper named Chaz.

Isla Fisher has been spotted in Aussie with husband Sacha Baron Cohen. The couple, who got married in 2010, share three children together. They are apparently moving their family Down Under as they enrolled their kids in a school in Sydney, the city where the pair first met.

Fisher who grew up in Perth made no secret of her desire to move back to her home country to raise her children. "I have this secret fantasy of slowing down, moving to Byron Bay, getting off the grid and sitting on the sand with a Vegemite sandwich," she said in a 2018 interview.

Keith Urban has also arrived in Australia with his actress wife Nicole Kidman and their daughters Sunday and Faith. Coincidentally, Nicole has been tapped for new miniseries "Nine Perfect Strangers" which will be filmed in the country as well.