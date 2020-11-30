 
 

Mariah Carey Taps Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Snoop Dogg and More for Christmas Special

Mariah Carey Taps Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Snoop Dogg and More for Christmas Special
Apple TV
Music

The 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' hitmaker enlists Tiffany Haddish as a narrator and the likes of Ariana Grande, J-Hud, and Snoop Dogg for holiday performances.

  • Nov 30, 2020

AceShowbiz - Mariah Carey has recruited Tiffany Haddish to narrate the trailer for her upcoming Christmas special.

The actress and comedian adapts the beloved " 'Twas the Night Before Christmas" tale for the new "Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special" teaser, which features clips of the pop superstar performing at a makeshift North Pole.

The special, featuring appearances from Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri, and Carey's nine-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, will hit Apple TV+ on 4 December (20).

Ballet dancer Misty Copeland, comedian Billy Eichner, and "Mixed-ish" child star Mykal-Michelle Harris are due to make appearances as well to help the diva on a magical journey to save Christmas after a tough year.

"I got a great story to tell you," Tiffany said while sitting on a couch next to a cozy fireplace. " 'Twas the night before Christmas, and 2020 had been rough. So Santa decided the season couldn't be merry without the one and only, Mariah Carey."

  See also...

"This Christmas, we could all use a little magic," Mariah chimed before her iconic holiday song "All I Want for Christmas Is You" played.

Mariah's comment section on Instagram was lit up by numerous excited response from her followers as soon as she posted the teaser. "I'm so excited for this!!!" Jordin Sparks exclaimed. Kris Jenner was also equally psyched as she wrote, "Amazing!!!!!!"

The likes of Busta Rhymes, Naomi Campbell, Tori Kelly, Holly Robinson Peete, Chaka Khan, and Mariah's own boyfriend Bryan Tanaka also showed their support.

Meanwhile, Mykal-Michelle who appeared in Mariah's new video for "All I Want for Christmas Is You" last year gushed on her own Instagram, "Guyyyyyyyyyyyuys.....you KNOW it’s not Christmas until the QUEEN saaaays it's Christmas."

You can share this post!

George Harrison's 'All Things Must Pass' Gets New Stereo Mix on Anniversary of His Death

F1 Driver Romain Grosjean Hospitalized Following Car Crash at Bahrain Grand Prix
Related Posts
Mariah Carey Still Can't Believe Sandra Bernhard Got Away With Calling Her the N-Word

Mariah Carey Still Can't Believe Sandra Bernhard Got Away With Calling Her the N-Word

Mariah Carey Celebrates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris at 'Club Quarantine'

Mariah Carey Celebrates Joe Biden and Kamala Harris at 'Club Quarantine'

Mariah Carey Teases 'Exciting' Movie Comeback

Mariah Carey Teases 'Exciting' Movie Comeback

RnB Group Allure Blasts Mariah Carey for Leaving Them Out of Memoir

RnB Group Allure Blasts Mariah Carey for Leaving Them Out of Memoir

Most Read
The XX's Romy Madley Croft Afraid to Write Gay Love Songs When She Was Younger
Music

The XX's Romy Madley Croft Afraid to Write Gay Love Songs When She Was Younger

Bebe Rexha and Keke Palmer Deliver Stunning Performance at 2020 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Bebe Rexha and Keke Palmer Deliver Stunning Performance at 2020 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

Imelda Staunton and Husband Jim Carter Tapped for Online Christmas Show

Imelda Staunton and Husband Jim Carter Tapped for Online Christmas Show

Jennifer Lopez Enlists Her Kids to Debut New Sultry Song 'In the Morning'

Jennifer Lopez Enlists Her Kids to Debut New Sultry Song 'In the Morning'

Adam Levine Cuts to the Chase in Grammy Nominations Debate

Adam Levine Cuts to the Chase in Grammy Nominations Debate

Tim McGraw Admits Taylor Swift's Tribute Song Made Him Worry About Career Ending

Tim McGraw Admits Taylor Swift's Tribute Song Made Him Worry About Career Ending

Killer Mike Calls Grammys 'Lame' After Run the Jewels Get Snubbed in 2021 Nominations

Killer Mike Calls Grammys 'Lame' After Run the Jewels Get Snubbed in 2021 Nominations

Tom Petty's Bandmate Not 'Ready Emotionally' for The Heartbreakers Reunion

Tom Petty's Bandmate Not 'Ready Emotionally' for The Heartbreakers Reunion

Dolly Parton Spills on Kenny Rogers' Part in the Long-Gap Between Her Christmas Albums

Dolly Parton Spills on Kenny Rogers' Part in the Long-Gap Between Her Christmas Albums

Dua Lipa and FKA Twigs Team Up for New Song Ahead of Livestream Performance

Dua Lipa and FKA Twigs Team Up for New Song Ahead of Livestream Performance

Mickey Guyton Breaks Down in Tears as She Learns of Her First Grammy Nomination

Mickey Guyton Breaks Down in Tears as She Learns of Her First Grammy Nomination

Eric Clapton Joins Forces With Van Morrison to Do Anti-Lockdown Charity Single

Eric Clapton Joins Forces With Van Morrison to Do Anti-Lockdown Charity Single

Bad Bunny Credits New Album for Preventing Him From Turning Into Zombie During Pandemic

Bad Bunny Credits New Album for Preventing Him From Turning Into Zombie During Pandemic