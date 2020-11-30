Mariah Carey Taps Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Snoop Dogg and More for Christmas Special

Apple TV Music

The 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' hitmaker enlists Tiffany Haddish as a narrator and the likes of Ariana Grande, J-Hud, and Snoop Dogg for holiday performances.

AceShowbiz - Mariah Carey has recruited Tiffany Haddish to narrate the trailer for her upcoming Christmas special.

The actress and comedian adapts the beloved " 'Twas the Night Before Christmas" tale for the new "Mariah Carey's Magical Christmas Special" teaser, which features clips of the pop superstar performing at a makeshift North Pole.

The special, featuring appearances from Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Snoop Dogg, Jermaine Dupri, and Carey's nine-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe, will hit Apple TV+ on 4 December (20).

Ballet dancer Misty Copeland, comedian Billy Eichner, and "Mixed-ish" child star Mykal-Michelle Harris are due to make appearances as well to help the diva on a magical journey to save Christmas after a tough year.

"I got a great story to tell you," Tiffany said while sitting on a couch next to a cozy fireplace. " 'Twas the night before Christmas, and 2020 had been rough. So Santa decided the season couldn't be merry without the one and only, Mariah Carey."

"This Christmas, we could all use a little magic," Mariah chimed before her iconic holiday song "All I Want for Christmas Is You" played.

Mariah's comment section on Instagram was lit up by numerous excited response from her followers as soon as she posted the teaser. "I'm so excited for this!!!" Jordin Sparks exclaimed. Kris Jenner was also equally psyched as she wrote, "Amazing!!!!!!"

The likes of Busta Rhymes, Naomi Campbell, Tori Kelly, Holly Robinson Peete, Chaka Khan, and Mariah's own boyfriend Bryan Tanaka also showed their support.

Meanwhile, Mykal-Michelle who appeared in Mariah's new video for "All I Want for Christmas Is You" last year gushed on her own Instagram, "Guyyyyyyyyyyyuys.....you KNOW it’s not Christmas until the QUEEN saaaays it's Christmas."