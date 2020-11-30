 
 

Artist of the Week: Morgan Wallen

Artist of the Week: Morgan Wallen
Music

Straight off his CMA big win as New Artist of the Year, the 'More Than My Hometown' crooner is ascending the country music charts with two of his new singles.

  • Nov 30, 2020

AceShowbiz - Hot on the heels of his big win as the best New Artist of the Year at the Country Music Association (CMA) Awards, Morgan Wallen is climbing up the charts with two of his new singles. "Somebody's Problem" has risen to the second position on the U.S. Apple Music chart while "Still Goin Down" has reached the third place.

Both songs are expected to continue their ascend if the singer's chart history is any indication - he topped country single charts with his two previous singles "More Than My Hometown" and "7 Summers". All those tracks were taken from his upcoming sophomore effort called "Dangerous: The Double Album".

  See also...

The new album is due to came out in January next year. It features a collaboration with fellow country star Chris Stapleton and includes a country version of "Heartless", Wallen's previous collaboration with Diplo, which has been certified triple platinum for selling more than three million units in sales and streams.

Wallen offers 30 songs in his latest studio offering. "The 'double album' idea started off as just a joke between me and my manager because we had accumulated so many songs over the past couple of years," he explained. "Then quarantine hit, and we realized it might actually be possible to have enough time to make it happen."

While the CMA award was a big celebration for Wallen, it has also inspired him to work harder as he knows it's only the beginning of his journey to make his mark in the industry. Describing the win as "a kick in the rear toward the top," he said, "I've had a lot of really good things happen this year, and a lot of things I wouldn't consider good, but I'd put this at the top of the good list for sure."

You can share this post!

Isla Fisher and Keith Urban to Voice New Animated Movie

F1 Driver Romain Grosjean Hospitalized Following Car Crash at Bahrain Grand Prix
Related Posts
Morgan Wallen Takes a 'Self-Imposed Break' After Being Fired From 'Saturday Night Live'

Morgan Wallen Takes a 'Self-Imposed Break' After Being Fired From 'Saturday Night Live'

Morgan Wallen's First 'SNL' Performance Canceled Due to Him Partying Maskless

Morgan Wallen's First 'SNL' Performance Canceled Due to Him Partying Maskless

Morgan Wallen Slammed for Partying Without Face Mask Ahead of 'SNL' Performance

Morgan Wallen Slammed for Partying Without Face Mask Ahead of 'SNL' Performance

Morgan Wallen Spared From Charges Following Drunken Arrest

Morgan Wallen Spared From Charges Following Drunken Arrest

Most Read
Bebe Rexha and Keke Palmer Deliver Stunning Performance at 2020 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Music

Bebe Rexha and Keke Palmer Deliver Stunning Performance at 2020 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

The XX's Romy Madley Croft Afraid to Write Gay Love Songs When She Was Younger

The XX's Romy Madley Croft Afraid to Write Gay Love Songs When She Was Younger

Imelda Staunton and Husband Jim Carter Tapped for Online Christmas Show

Imelda Staunton and Husband Jim Carter Tapped for Online Christmas Show

Jennifer Lopez Enlists Her Kids to Debut New Sultry Song 'In the Morning'

Jennifer Lopez Enlists Her Kids to Debut New Sultry Song 'In the Morning'

Adam Levine Cuts to the Chase in Grammy Nominations Debate

Adam Levine Cuts to the Chase in Grammy Nominations Debate

Tim McGraw Admits Taylor Swift's Tribute Song Made Him Worry About Career Ending

Tim McGraw Admits Taylor Swift's Tribute Song Made Him Worry About Career Ending

Dolly Parton Spills on Kenny Rogers' Part in the Long-Gap Between Her Christmas Albums

Dolly Parton Spills on Kenny Rogers' Part in the Long-Gap Between Her Christmas Albums

Dua Lipa and FKA Twigs Team Up for New Song Ahead of Livestream Performance

Dua Lipa and FKA Twigs Team Up for New Song Ahead of Livestream Performance

Eric Clapton Joins Forces With Van Morrison to Do Anti-Lockdown Charity Single

Eric Clapton Joins Forces With Van Morrison to Do Anti-Lockdown Charity Single

Bad Bunny Credits New Album for Preventing Him From Turning Into Zombie During Pandemic

Bad Bunny Credits New Album for Preventing Him From Turning Into Zombie During Pandemic

Alanis Morissette Shares Hope for Her Cover of John Lennon and Yoko Ono's Christmas Classic

Alanis Morissette Shares Hope for Her Cover of John Lennon and Yoko Ono's Christmas Classic

George Harrison's 'All Things Must Pass' Gets New Stereo Mix on Anniversary of His Death

George Harrison's 'All Things Must Pass' Gets New Stereo Mix on Anniversary of His Death

Mariah Carey Taps Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Snoop Dogg and More for Christmas Special

Mariah Carey Taps Ariana Grande, Jennifer Hudson, Snoop Dogg and More for Christmas Special