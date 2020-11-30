Artist of the Week: Morgan Wallen

Music

Straight off his CMA big win as New Artist of the Year, the 'More Than My Hometown' crooner is ascending the country music charts with two of his new singles.

AceShowbiz - Hot on the heels of his big win as the best New Artist of the Year at the Country Music Association (CMA) Awards, Morgan Wallen is climbing up the charts with two of his new singles. "Somebody's Problem" has risen to the second position on the U.S. Apple Music chart while "Still Goin Down" has reached the third place.

Both songs are expected to continue their ascend if the singer's chart history is any indication - he topped country single charts with his two previous singles "More Than My Hometown" and "7 Summers". All those tracks were taken from his upcoming sophomore effort called "Dangerous: The Double Album".

The new album is due to came out in January next year. It features a collaboration with fellow country star Chris Stapleton and includes a country version of "Heartless", Wallen's previous collaboration with Diplo, which has been certified triple platinum for selling more than three million units in sales and streams.

Wallen offers 30 songs in his latest studio offering. "The 'double album' idea started off as just a joke between me and my manager because we had accumulated so many songs over the past couple of years," he explained. "Then quarantine hit, and we realized it might actually be possible to have enough time to make it happen."

While the CMA award was a big celebration for Wallen, it has also inspired him to work harder as he knows it's only the beginning of his journey to make his mark in the industry. Describing the win as "a kick in the rear toward the top," he said, "I've had a lot of really good things happen this year, and a lot of things I wouldn't consider good, but I'd put this at the top of the good list for sure."