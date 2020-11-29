 
 

Original Darth Vader Star Dave Prowse Dies at 85

Celebrity

The former bodybuilder who played Darth Vader in the original 'Star Wars' movie trilogy has passed away at the age of 85 after suffering from a short illness.

  • Nov 29, 2020

AceShowbiz - Dave Prowse, who played Darth Vader in the original "Star Wars" trilogy, has died.

His agent Thomas Bowington confirmed the star had passed away following a short illness, writing in a Facebook post, "May the force be with him, always! Though famous for playing many monsters - for myself, and all who knew Dave and worked with him, he was a hero in our lives."

Bowington added that Prowse's death was a "truly and deeply heart-wrenching loss for us and millions of fans all over the world."

  See also...

The former bodybuilder debuted in the iconic role, which was voiced by American actor James Earl Jones, in 1977's "Star Wars". He went on to appear in "The Empire Strikes Back" and "Return of the Jedi".

His acting career spanned more than 50 years, with the star landing roles in "A Clockwork Orange" and "Doctor Who", among others. He also enjoyed significant success as an athlete and represented England as a weightlifter at the Commonwealth Games in the early 1960s.

During that time, he reportedly became close friends with rival bodybuilding competitors Arnold Schwarzenegger and Lou Ferrigno and he later served as the physical trainer for Christopher Reeve as he prepared to take on the role of Superman.

Prowse was a familiar face on U.K. TV as the first Green Cross Code Man, a character used in road safety advertising aimed at children. The superhero-like character appeared in campaigns for over two decades and secured Prowse an MBE in 2000.

