Kelis: Having Daughter Is 'Completely Different' From Having Son

  • Nov 29, 2020

AceShowbiz - Kelis is celebrating becoming a 'girl-mom' two months after welcoming a baby daughter.

The "Milkshake" hitmaker posted a sweet photo of her and her daughter's hands on Instagram on Friday (27Nov20) and admitted she's overwhelmed by motherhood the third time round after previously giving birth to two boys.

"It's funny, I have been a boy mom for so long and I was completely content with super hero's (sic), weapons and war games," she wrote. "I would have been thrilled to have another baby boy. But now that she's here, I looked down at her little hand on mine and I realized I had been preparing for her my whole life."

"Having a girl is somehow totally different. And don't get me wrong, we will still have super hero's (sic), weapons and war games with baby G too. But we will do it wearing diamonds, rubies and pearls!!!!!! Happy freedom Friday guys!!!!"

Kelis, who revealed she had given birth in an Instagram video on 11 September (20), has yet to publicly name her daughter.

The baby girl is Kelis' second child with husband Mike Mora. The couple also share four-year-old son Shepherd. The hip-hop star-turned-chef is additionally a mother to 11-year-old son Knight with ex-husband Nas.

Kelis married Mike in 2014. The family are now living on a remote farm outside Los Angeles. She dedicated her Instagram to her work in the kitchen and farm while also offering glimpses of her family life every now and then.

"Farm life, and we multiply!" She showed off her baby bump in one picture taken by her husband earlier this year. "Cast and crew in this pic, biscuit (dog) Roberta (cow) Cream (goat) Moon pie (goat) I think that’s everyone."

